Dausi tells Speaker not to create ‘unnecessary aspersion’

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholous Dausi is still marverick in parliament with his long-winded style of speech.

Here is one quote he said in the House on a point of order: “ Madam Speaker, I just want to say that sentiments that reflect on your decision and create unnecessary aspersion to be seen that one is holy are not fair in this House.

“We respect you because you are our Right Honourable Speaker and the apparent digration from the normal tradition is not the sign of belittling either side.”

