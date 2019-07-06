Dausi tells Speaker not to create ‘unnecessary aspersion’

July 6, 2019 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Minister of Homeland Security  Nicholous Dausi is still marverick in parliament with his long-winded style of speech.

Dausi: His hand healing from big cut he sustained after being attacked in May

Here is one quote he said in the House on a point of order: “ Madam Speaker, I just want to say that sentiments that reflect on your decision and create unnecessary aspersion to be seen that one is holy are not fair in this House.

“We respect you because you are our Right Honourable Speaker and the apparent digration from the normal tradition is not the sign of belittling either side.”

