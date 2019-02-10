Dedza east independent candidate says he is MCP

Dedza east independent aspiring candidate Patrick Bandawe, who recently took the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to court over chaotic primary polls, says he remains MCP and endorsed Lazarus Chakwera presidency.

His decision puts him on collision course with Juliana Lunguzi, the party recognized candidate for the May 21 polls and might confuse people as well as split the main opposition votes.

This follows the decision by the party to recognize all independents as long as they campaign for Chakwera during their political campaign.

Bandawe went to Mtakataka to present his nomination papers on Thursday with pomp in full MCP regalia with his supporters also clad in MCP attire.

“I belong to MCP. My president remains the Right Honourable Chakwera,” said Bandawe.

He said soon after the May 21 elections, which he said he would win, he would immediately switch to the MCP.

Bandawe said he will campaign for Chakwera vigorously so that he wins the highly contested election on May 21

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :