Defence highlights discrepancies in police video evidence at Bobe murder trial

Defence lawyers in the murder trial of Dr Victoria Bobe have presented the High Court in Blantyre with several videos downloaded from Zodiak’s online platforms, showing suspects in the case being interrogated by investigator Christopher Pangeti.

One of the videos shows Pangeti wearing different clothing from that seen in footage he had previously submitted as evidence, prompting scrutiny from the defence over the discrepancy.

Defence lawyer Michael Goba Chipeta pointed out further inconsistencies, noting that one video shows members of the media and the public present during the demonstration in question, while the other does not.

Pangeti conceded under questioning that there had in fact been two separate demonstrations, and that the videos depicted different events.

Chipeta argued that the state should have submitted both recordings as evidence, so the court could examine them side by side.

Pangeti responded that the police had not recorded the video being relied upon by the defence, and that he had been unaware of its existence until it was presented in court.

State lawyer Abdul Limbe told the court it was ultimately for the Director of Public Prosecutions to determine which evidence should be used in the case.

Pangeti also acknowledged that police had not sought permission from any court before recording the suspects during the demonstration.

Chipeta argued that publicly broadcasting footage of suspects demonstrating the alleged crime risked prejudicing the ongoing proceedings.

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