Department of Immigration apprehends 81 foreign nationals

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has apprehended 81 foreign nationals during the just ended festive season for violating various immigration permit conditions.

The department’s National Public Relations Officer, Wellington Chiponde, said on Wednesday that the foreigners were arrested during the special festive season operations aimed at tightening the national security of the country through the monitoring and tracking of irregular movements using designated checkpoints and ad-hoc roadblocks.

“Officers were checking and verifying residential status of foreigners, and working on intelligence, and tips from patriots during the operation,” he said.

Of the 81, he said, 38 were arrested in the Northern Region, 20 in the Central Region and 23 in the Southern Region.

Chiponde said the department has already deported eight of the irregular immigrants.

The rest are currently being investigated to decide their fate, he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!