Deus Sandram appointed new Poetry Association of Malawi chairperson

The Poetry Association of Malawi (PAM) on Saturday approved five new board members that will play an advisory role to help the association achieve its goals.

The members include renowned poet Q Malewezi, Poet Chisomo Mdala, popularly known as Nyamalikiti Nthiwatiwa, Associate Professor and Lecture at Chancellor College Asante Mtenje and Writer Grace Chalira.

The association has also appointed the Malawi Institute of Journalism (MIJ) radio cartoonist Deus Sandram, popularly known as Bwande, as its new board chairperson.

Speaking during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Crown Lodge in Lilongwe, the association’s president Robert Chiwamba said the executive committee considered several factors to come up with the board.

Chiwamba cited experience, availability and productivity.

“The new board has members with various experiences and they will help a lot in shaping the future of poets who would love to get their poems recorded and published among others. The board has member who will help the association in terms of networking and those with passion to see the industry making strides,” he said

In his acceptance speech, Sandram said he is excited with the position and has pledged to serve the association with passion.

He said being a poet as well, he will not sleep on the job, but ensure that the association is receiving necessary support from the corporate world saying poetry has potential to also contribute positively in the development of the country.

However, he also advised both established and upcoming poets to come up with poems with substance and be able to learn from other experienced poets like Okomaatani Malunga and Felix Njonjonjo among others.

During the AGM, the association made some amendments of the constitution and unveiled some partners, including Innobuild Private Company Limited, Crown Lodge and Reunion Insurance Company.

