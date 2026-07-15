CDF on Track as Government Implements New Funding System

The Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture has assured Malawians that implementation of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is progressing according to plan, saying the programme is currently going through critical administrative processes before full-scale disbursement of project funds begins.

Speaking in an interview, the ministry’s spokesperson, Chimwemwe Njoloma, said the CDF is operating under a completely new implementation framework that prioritises accountability, transparency and proper project management.

“The CDF is on track,” said Njoloma. “These are formative months of the project. There are several administrative processes taking place before the actual funds are disbursed.”

He explained that the current phase is focused on putting in place the systems required for the new CDF model to function effectively.

According to Njoloma, the ongoing processes include filling vacant positions within local councils, recruiting staff for newly created positions at constituency level, identifying development projects based on community needs, and processing procurement bids before construction can commence.

“These processes are necessary because we are implementing a new system. Before any money is released, the structures responsible for managing the funds must be fully operational and procurement procedures must be completed,” he said.

Njoloma said the revised CDF framework is needs-driven and seeks to ensure that projects funded under the programme respond directly to priorities identified by communities.

He added that all local councils have now filled the vacancies required under the new CDF guidelines, enabling them to carry out their responsibilities under the reformed system.

Under the new arrangement, funds are no longer released automatically to councils. Instead, the National Local Government Finance Committee (NLGFC) disburses money after councils have complied with all required procedures.

“Councils will be funded directly by the National Local Government Finance Committee after submitting all tender documents and meeting the requirements for the various phases of development projects,” Njoloma said.

He stressed that the phased approach is designed to ensure public resources are spent prudently and that projects are implemented according to approved standards.

New CDF framework

The current CDF system marks a significant shift from previous arrangements by introducing stricter financial controls and stronger oversight mechanisms.

Unlike the previous model, the new framework requires projects to undergo planning, technical appraisal, procurement and phased implementation before funds are released.

Government says the reforms are intended to improve accountability, minimise misuse of public funds and ensure that projects are completed to acceptable standards.

The new system also places greater responsibility on local councils, which are now required to coordinate project planning, procurement and supervision in line with national public finance regulations.

Performance-based disbursement

A key feature of the reforms is performance-based financing.

Rather than releasing the entire constituency allocation at once, the NLGFC will disburse funds in phases after verifying that councils have met procurement requirements and successfully completed previous stages of implementation.

Officials say this approach will strengthen financial discipline, improve monitoring of projects and reduce cases of abandoned or poorly executed developments.

High public expectations

The Constituency Development Fund remains one of government’s flagship decentralisation programmes, financing community projects such as classroom blocks, health facilities, bridges, markets, teachers’ houses, boreholes and other public infrastructure.

With substantial allocations earmarked for each constituency in the current financial year, public expectations remain high for the rollout of development projects.

Although visible construction has yet to begin in many areas, government insists this reflects the transition to a more robust and accountable implementation system rather than delays in the programme.

Officials say that with the necessary administrative structures now largely in place and procurement processes underway, project funding will begin flowing as councils complete the required documentation and meet the conditions for disbursement under the new CDF framework.

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