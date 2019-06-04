Disabled persons failure to go win parliamentary seats disappoint Fedoma

Disability body, Federation of People with Disability in Malawi (Fedoma) has expressed disappointment that out of four people with disability who joined the parliamentary race, no one has made it to the National Assembly.

Fedoma’s coordinator Symon Munde said this was a set-back as in the last cohort of members of parliament who were elected in 2014, there was one member of parliament.

“We had Honourable Clement Chiwaya, unfortunately, he decided to retire, this is why he did not vie for the Mangochi central parliamentary seat,” said Munde.

Out of 20 persons with disability who joined the Local government elections, only four have made to local councils.

Munde then proposed that there should be a law to reserve some parliamentary seats which should be competed for solely by people with disability.

The Fedoma official requested the new parliamentarians to advance causes of the people with disability when the 193-strong House opens.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :