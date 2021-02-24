Domasi Management College for Social Sciences gaining ground in supplementing tertiary education and jobs creation

Since its full operation in 2019, Domasi Management College for Social Sciences (DMC-ss) is gaining ground in supplementing tertiary education and creation of jobs.

The institution was established to support underprivileged Malawian youths and promote behavioral change. The college’s owner and director, Brave Nyirenda says he recruited a good number of lecturers as one way of supporting the nation on employment.

Located at Zomba City Boundary (main stage at Chinamwali trading centre), DMC-ss is a non-governmental institution, registered and recognised by the Malawi government as one of technical colleges in the communities and uses international examining boards.

Nyirenda said plans are underway to include technical courses such as ICT, auto electrical and automobile mechanic which it will ask support from TEVET to certify.

He disclosed that he was inspired to found this college taking cognizance that the country has very few colleges while a lot of youths have Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) in the communities.

“It’s not possible for all of them to go to public universities or colleges,” he said. “These youth who hold MSCE — if they are not given a chance to do tertiary education — they will end being unproductive in the nation and start all kinds of misbehaviors.

“This why I thought it wise to establish the college to help Malawian youths. Some others, who are in employment, also come to our college for upgrading as we offer up to advanced Diploma.

“All in all, people got their diplomas and are using them to upgrade to degree level and seeking jobs.

The college’s semester is six months period and at the moment it is calling for enrollment applications for April intake for the 2021 academic year.

The closing date of receiving applications is March 20, 2021 and entry requirement is the MSCE while fees are K75,000 per semester for tuition; K8,000 for registration fee; K10,000 per month for accommodation and examination fees are paid separately according to the examining board.

Nyirenda said DMS-ss does not use Mpamba or Airtel money for fees or any payment.

Meals are optional — self or arrangements with the college café and it has both male and female hostels inside a big campus with high security while mode of study is full time classes as well as during weekends.

Diploma courses on offer include public health examined by ABMA; nutrition and food security (examined by BMEC); monitoring and evaluation (BMEC) and community development (ABMA).

Also on offer are HIV/Aids management (ABMA); human resource management (ABE & ABMA); marketing (ABE) and business management (ABE).

Application forms can be collected from the college campus or requested from the following contacts: +265 882 740 187 and +265 888 016 134 (WhatsApp/call/sms). Email: [email protected].

Through its website, https://onlinejobmw.com, the college also offers online job vacancies.

The semester will start on April 5th and the students are expected to arrive on April 4th. All ABMA students of level 5 and 6 will report for classes on April 12 — arriving on April 11. All COVID-19 prevention measures will be followed.

“The first graduation was supposed to take place in March, 2020 but was disturbed by the COVID-19 pandemic as we all aware the pandemic has affected a lot in all spheres of life,” Nyirenda said.

