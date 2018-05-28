Don’t make Egypt home

From Sunday School time we have read the story of Children of Israelites, how God delivered them out of the Egyptian land with His mighty hand. To most people it is just a story about God and Children of Israelites that happened long time ago. But, there is a very strong salvation and deliverance message to those not saved and those saved but still struggling to live for God.

In the book of Exodus, we learn how God saw from heaven the afflictions and sorrows of His children the Israelites in Egypt and how He came to deliver them out of the hand of the Egyptians. Egypt represents the sinful world today, same way It is God’s plan to deliver us from afflictions, oppression and sorrows of this world (Exodus 3:7). This is an assurance that God knows every situation and problems we face as His children. In fact, He knew from beginning we will face problems and that is why he sent His only son Jesus Christ to save us, same way Moses was chosen to help deliver Children of the Israelites.

God showed many miracles in the Egyptian land to allow Pharaoh, the Egyptian King who is a type of the devil release the children of the Israelites. The enemy works so hard to keep God’s children in sin. Even after seeing so many miracles, Pharaoh did not want to release the children of Israel, same way the devil want to hold on to God’s children to keep them in sin. That is why when a person accepts Jesus Christ, the enemy brings so many things to stop them from what God is doing in their lives.

The Children of Israel reached a point where they started thinking Moses only brought problems to them as Pharaoh increased oppression because he knew his days were numbered.

Those who accept Jesus Christ have in the same way thought life was better before accepting Jesus because the devil does no fight its own, but those that have accepted Jesus Christ as their personal Savior. You were in the world, but now you belong to the Kingdom of God therefore you should attract opposition from the camp of the enemy.

Jesus told His Disciples that “If you were of the world, the world would love his own: but because you are not of the world, but I have chosen you out of the world, therefore the world hates you” (John 15:19). If you think you are saved but not seeing any opposition from the enemy, it’s time to get saved again.

The Bible tells us that many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the Lord delivers him out of them all (Psalms 34:19). As children of God, we should not worry or complain when we go through such situations. But we should look to God who is faithful; and will not let us be tempted beyond what we can bear (1 Corinthians 10:13).

Even though the Israelites were not seeing what God was doing, God continued with His plan to save and deliver them from Egypt. Exodus 12:1 explains God was beginning to do a new thing in the lives of the Israelites same way we experience new life when we accept Jesus Christ as our personal savior. This is new life, meaning the old should be gone and despite the opposition that may rise, our focus should be going forwardand not focusing on what we are seeing with our physical eye. God loves us so much and He sees our hearts. Even when we are still lacking in certain areas, He will still be with us, to change us to be in His image.

