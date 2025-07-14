“Don’t Stop the Progress!”: MCP Defends Chakwera’s Legacy with Bold Message of Continuity Across Malawi

In a powerful show of force, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has launched a nationwide rally blitz under one unapologetic and provocative message: “Don’t Stop the Progress — Vote Chakwera for Continuity!”

From the heart of Lilongwe to the shores of Nkhata Bay and the hills of Mulanje, top MCP officials are flooding constituencies with one unified warning: Malawi cannot afford to go backwards.

Chimwendo in Lilongwe: “Why Change What’s Working?”

At a vibrant rally held at Kaliyeka Primary School Ground in Lilongwe’s Mlodza Constituency, MCP Secretary General and Local Government Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda slammed the brakes on opposition rhetoric, declaring that there is no need to change a president who is delivering.

“President Chakwera has brought development where others only brought slogans. He is building hospitals, schools, and roads. The Chipasula road linking Area 23 to town? It’s no longer a swamp of mud — it’s a modern road under construction, and we’re not stopping now,” declared Chimwendo, drawing cheers from a sea of supporters.

He urged voters to reject the recycled lies from those promising change with no track record. “Continuity is not a slogan — it’s a contract with progress.”

Ulemu Msungama, the area’s current MP, hailed Chakwera as the first president to deliver tangible transformation in the area.

“Women no longer walk miles to get medical care — we now have a hospital. Youths are accessing free ICT training. NEEF loans are changing lives. What was once a forgotten constituency is now a symbol of hope,” Msungama said.

Hara: “Switching Now Is a Suicide Mission”

Transport Minister Jacob Hara, speaking at a separate rally in Bwaila alongside MCP candidate Precious Kabambe, issued a fierce warning against what he termed “reckless experimentation.”

“We are on the right track. Roads, hospitals, and schools are being built. Why throw that away? Switching leadership now is like jumping off a moving bus — you will crash,” Hara said, lashing out at what he described as opposition parties “hungry for power, but empty on plans.”

Kabambe promised to serve the people with commitment and transparency, pledging that under Chakwera’s continued presidency, Bwaila will become “a development hub, not a forgotten neighborhood.”

Nkhata Bay Rally: Unity at the Lake

At Kalowa Sports Ground in Nkhata Bay South, MCP Vice President Catherine Gotani Hara and Hon. Ken Zikhale Ng’oma took the campaign north with a similar rallying cry — protect the gains made under Chakwera.

Gotani reminded the crowd that infrastructure, agriculture, and social safety nets have expanded significantly, especially in lake districts, where access was historically a challenge.

Zikhale echoed her sentiments, describing Chakwera’s leadership as visionary and restorative, bringing development that “is not tribal, but national.”

Mulanje Royalty Praises Chakwera

In a twist that stunned critics, Nyakwawa Bondo, a traditional authority from Mulanje under Paramount Chief Sunganimzeru, praised President Chakwera for elevating chiefs in the district and listening to farmers’ cries.

Speaking at a rally organized by MCP’s Brown Mpinganjira at Kabichi School, the chief appealed for improved roads and better prices for banana and pineapple farmers.

Mpinganjira assured the crowd that these issues had already been tabled and that Chakwera is a listening leader, not a seasonal politician.

The Bottom Line?

With less than two months to the September 16 elections, MCP is not holding back. The ruling party is aggressively positioning itself as the only reliable vehicle for national progress, dismissing opposition “experiments” as dangerous detours.

“Malawi has taken off,” Chimwendo declared, “and only fools try to jump off a flying plane.”

The message is clear, catchy, and calculated:

👉🏾 Don’t stop the progress. Stay the course. Vote Chakwera.

