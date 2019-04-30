DPP aspirant Helen Buluma assures Chididi voters of development

People of Chididi area in Nsanje district have called on politicians campaigning in the area to consider their area in terms of developmental activities once in power, saying the area is the most sidelined due to its terrain.

Group Village Headman Mchacha made the remarks on Saturday at his headquarters where a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) contestant, Helen Buluma, organised a campaign rally to sell her manifesto to the hard to reach area of Chididi.

“You call us to support you to attain the position of a President, Member of Parliament and councillor, yet, when you ascend to power, you never ever consider us as part of your development agenda because you say this area is a hard to reach one, so we urge you that when you win, remember Chididi,” said GVH Mchacha.

Mchaka said his area needs two critical development areas that should be considered with urgency, which are good road and portable water.

He said the area, being the breadbasket for Nsanje, has been neglected for so long to the extent that its residents fail to accept they are part of the people who deserve social services and various amenities just as the rest of Malawi does.

In her address to the gathering at Mchacha headquarters, Helen Buluma (DPP South West) contestant assured people of Chididi that she is a development minded woman who has already started meeting relevant stakeholders to solicit development ideas and implement them.

“I am doing development through the help of NGOs I have approached to help where I see there is need and I talk to relevant government authorities that have responded positively, especially on recent disasters, and you are all witness to this,” said Buluma.

Buluma promised the people of the area that she will ask government to extend the road project of Nsanje-Marka, to benefit the people of the area in- order to enhance trade since the area produces various products that end up damaged due to poor road infrastructure.

She also promised to see to it that the area, in liaison with Area and Village Development Committees have formed a development base, that should see the area have a market, Police Unit, Health Centre and functional water systems.

Chididi area is 22 kilometers far South West of Nsanje Boma, at an average height of 250 metres above ground level.

Despite its rugged terrain, the area produces food products that carter for about more than half of the population of Nsanje from its arable land such as fruits, maize, groundnuts and cassava.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :