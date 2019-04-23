DPP aspiring councillor apologises over Nsanje debate fracas: Confess party made supporters drunk

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspiring ward councillor for Chigumukire Ward in Nsanje Central Constituency, Kafumphe Sinos Dzowa, has apologised over a fracas that took place at a public debate organised by National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust.

Highly intoxicated DPP supporters last week disrupted a public debate for aspiring members of parliament (MPs) last week in Nsanje Central Constituency.

Dzowa confessed that his party bought beer, which was given to supporters to cause havoc at a debate at Mpatsa CDSS.

“The acts of violence from DPP supporters are tarnishing our image as a party and also as candidates consequently de-campaigning the party and the candidates,” said Dzowa in a phone conversation with Kondwani Malunga, District Civic Education Officer for NICE Public Trust, one of the organizers of the series of the debates taking place in Nsanje District.

Dzowa requested the organizers not to side line the party and its candidates in the forth coming debates as they will discipline their supporters and ensure the following debates progress peacefully.

On his part, Malunga said NICE Public Trust and the other Organizations who organised the debates are non-partisan therefore they would not side line any party during the debates because the aim of the debates is to prepare the electorate to go and vote while well informed.

Malunga said the debates have several objectives and one of them is to create space for the candidates to explain to the electorate the development agenda they have for the electorate to compare and contrast the points from the candidates and decide who to vote for.

“The second objective is to encourage citizens to participate in the elections in a peaceful manner and to go and vote in large numbers. The third objective is to teach people how to mark the ballot correctly in order to reduce null and void votes during the elections. With these objectives nobody would be sidelined,” he said.

Malunga commended the candidate for taking a bold step to condemn the violence from his camp and ask other candidates and party leaders to do the same for the elections to be violence free.

Nice is conducting the debates with financial support from German Embassy and European Union (EU).

