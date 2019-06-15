DPP cadets threaten violence against MCP over party SG mistreatment

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets have threatened to unleash violence against opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cadres when the Constitutional Court meets again this Wednesday.

In highly charged Facebook posts, the DPP cadets say they want to retaliate the manhandling of the ruling party secretary general Grezeldar Jefrey and party vice president for the centre Uladi Mussa on Friday during the preliminary meeting of the court over the high profile elections case.

Jeffrey and Mussa had to be whisked away to safety at the nearby Lilongwe District Commissioner’s offices as MCP cadres bayed for their blood.

“We will deal with the MCP supporters on Wednesday. The boss (President Peter Mutharika) will hear after we have already inflicted the pain on them,” read one post from the cadets.

Opposition MCP and UTM are angry over reports that the DPP connived with the Malawi Electoral Commission to manipulate the presidential vote in favour of Mutharika.

The court has threatened to move the hearing of the case to Blantyre should party supporters continue to make unnecessary noise and disrupt proceedings of the court.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :