DPP cancels Blue Day march, Mchacha defers it to Sept 20: Analyst says its ‘savage tactics’

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has cancelled the Blue Day march which was scheduled to start Friday morning in Blantyre and deferred their act to September 20, DPP Southern Region governor, Charles Mchacha has confirmed.
Blantyre City Council (BCC) gave the ruling DPP permission to hold its Blue Day in the City on Friday September 7, the same day the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) planned to hold anti-government protests.
But on Friday there was no DPP member at Kamuzu Upper Stadium, the proposed starting point for the march with only police officers roaming around.
According to Mchacha, the DPP cancelled the march because “they want to give a chance to CSOs to march and also to allow the voter registration exercise to go on uninterrupted.”
He said they have cancelled the Blue Day to September 20 a day before the CSOs hold their nationwide anti-government protests.
Mchacha feigned ignorance of the CSOs’ march being cancelled and moved to September 21.
Meanwhile, governance expert and commentators Makhumbo Munthali said by cancelling the Blue Day march and instead slotting on 20 September a day before CSOs demos clearly vindicates that the DPP parade was all about distracting CSOs demos and bring violence.
“Just like he did on the eve of 27 April demos where Mchacha led the DPP parade on 26 April in Blantyre threatening people not to attend the 27 April demos, it is clear that the slotting in of 20th Septmber DPP parade is aimed at achieving the same objective- of threatening citizens not to attend the demos,” Munthali told Nyasa Times.
He continued: “It is now clear that Mchacha has the full blessings of not only the DPP National Executive Committee but also the President whenever he does these savage tactics to instill fear in Malawians and critics of the regime.
“Otherwise, if they were not party to this they would have outrightly condemned this.”
He added: “Its high time Malawians demanded accountability on President Mutharika and DPP NEC on Mchacha’s primitive behaviour otherwise by being silent he and the NEC are accomplice to this.”
Chairperson of the HRDC Timothy Mtambo said they shifted their protests from September 7 to September 21 in the interest of peace, unity and cooperation.
Mtambo said they avoided clashes with ruling DPP cadets especially in Blantyre.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Desperate kicks of a dying horse. If APM sanctioned this then he is a fool, if he didnt sanction this childishness then its clear that he is not in control of the party nor the country.
Does DPP really think this behaviour will win them votes?
Marshal the Dukes, Zimba , Mwitha,Bingu and now this young man’s behavior all lingers around biblical proverbs 29v1 mark my word and watch.
CHIPANI ICHI CHATHA MA PULANI. DPP STRATEGY WILL MAKE THE PARTY MORE UNPOPULAR.ITS HARD FOR PROPER THINKING MALAWIAN TO BE ASSOCIATED WITH THIS PARTY.
IS THIS THE BEST DPP STRATEGISTS CAN OFFER TO MALAWIANS ???? COME ON APM MALAWIANS DESERVE BETTER THAN THIS.
Kodi Mchacha …..kkkkk imvani ngakhale dzinali …mchacha ndimau oti chani….oooh mkulu ameneyu school yake ndiyotani
Ana a dad, ,,….dziko liri m’manja mwawo…untouchables ..iwo ngakhale Mulungu samamuopa, mzimu mwaiwo unachokamo…mwambi wake walero tinene kuti …munthu akamafa amagothanso nkhutu
Mchacha ADZAFA IMFA YOWAWA, mark my words. DPP is being childish to be listening to this boy.
kwapusitsa a malawi kwatengela kumtoso ngati nyamaagalu. you will pay for this. watch it. you think you are hoalding the whole of us and mw on your head
This is sad, what does DPP take Malawians for? The regional governor can not do this without the blessing of his Vice President and the president of the party. This means that whatever Mchacha is doing has a blessing of the president. Sad.
Tactics of heqadless leaders, shame