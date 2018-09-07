DPP cancels Blue Day march, Mchacha defers it to Sept 20: Analyst says its ‘savage tactics’

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has cancelled the Blue Day march which was scheduled to start Friday morning in Blantyre and deferred their act to September 20, DPP Southern Region governor, Charles Mchacha has confirmed.

Blantyre City Council (BCC) gave the ruling DPP permission to hold its Blue Day in the City on Friday September 7, the same day the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) planned to hold anti-government protests.

But on Friday there was no DPP member at Kamuzu Upper Stadium, the proposed starting point for the march with only police officers roaming around.

According to Mchacha, the DPP cancelled the march because “they want to give a chance to CSOs to march and also to allow the voter registration exercise to go on uninterrupted.”

He said they have cancelled the Blue Day to September 20 a day before the CSOs hold their nationwide anti-government protests.

Mchacha feigned ignorance of the CSOs’ march being cancelled and moved to September 21.

Meanwhile, governance expert and commentators Makhumbo Munthali said by cancelling the Blue Day march and instead slotting on 20 September a day before CSOs demos clearly vindicates that the DPP parade was all about distracting CSOs demos and bring violence.

“Just like he did on the eve of 27 April demos where Mchacha led the DPP parade on 26 April in Blantyre threatening people not to attend the 27 April demos, it is clear that the slotting in of 20th Septmber DPP parade is aimed at achieving the same objective- of threatening citizens not to attend the demos,” Munthali told Nyasa Times.

He continued: “It is now clear that Mchacha has the full blessings of not only the DPP National Executive Committee but also the President whenever he does these savage tactics to instill fear in Malawians and critics of the regime.

“Otherwise, if they were not party to this they would have outrightly condemned this.”

He added: “Its high time Malawians demanded accountability on President Mutharika and DPP NEC on Mchacha’s primitive behaviour otherwise by being silent he and the NEC are accomplice to this.”

Chairperson of the HRDC Timothy Mtambo said they shifted their protests from September 7 to September 21 in the interest of peace, unity and cooperation.

Mtambo said they avoided clashes with ruling DPP cadets especially in Blantyre.

