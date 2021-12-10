DPP condemns Kalindo’s arrest: Demands his immediate release

The former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has condemned the arrest of firebrand political activist Bon Kalindo, suggesting that the act is a calculated move by the Tonse Alliance government to silence its critics.

The condemnation came barely hours after the Malawi Police Service clarified that Kalindo was arrested on suspected offenses that are far from his ongoing anti-government demonstrations.

The police, through its national spokespersons James Kadadzera, indicated that the former UTM Director of Youth had been picked for publishing a false statement, as he addressed protesters in Mangochi on Thursday.

In his speech, Kalindo claimed that he had evidenced that former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and member of Parliament for Mangochi Central Constituency, Clement Chiwaya, was murdered, and not suicide as confirmed by authorities at the National Assembly.

While in Mzuzu, the lead demonstrator claimed to have information on people who are behind the attacks, abductions and killings of persons with albinism in Malawi.

Kadadzera said the offense Kalindo has committed contravenes Section 60 (1) of the Penal Code.

“Mr. Kalindo deliberately published this false statement since there are credible official findings that the late Clement Chiwaya committed suicide. A false statement alleging murder of a prominent member of the society is likely to cause fear and alarm to members of the public, especially the community to which the deceased belong,” reads the statement, which Kadadzera.

But in their statement issued a few hours after the police one, DPP claims that Kalindo’s nabbing is an “attempt by the Tonse Alliance government to silence critics; hence, we strongly condemn such arrest.”

The party has since called for the immediate release of human rights ambassador.

“As a party, we find the arrest of Mr. Kalindo as an attempt by the Tonse Alliance government to silence critics; hence, we strongly condemn such arrest. It is no secret that Mr. Kalindo has been criticizing government for its failure e to fulfil campaign promises and the subsequent deteriorating socio-economic status and on numerous occasions, there have been attempts to stop him,” reads the statement, which DPP spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba has signed on behalf of the party.

“Therefore, we find Mr. Kalindo’s arrest as politically motivated and the arrest itself has potential to fuel more anger in Malawians, who he has been leading on several anti-government protests. Government must therefore remember that it has a social contract with the citizenry and silencing critics will only breed more anger,” warns Namalomba.

