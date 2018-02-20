DPP cracks on running mate: Faction trying to thwart Msaka’s position

All is not well in the ruling Democratic Progressive party (DPP). Barely days after Nyasa Times exclusively reported that President Peter Mutharika has settled for Education Minister Bright Msaka as his running mate in the 2019 elections, visible cracks have started showing.

First it was the party’s spokesperson Francis Kasaila who reacted to Nyasa Times story that President Mutharika is yet to name his running mate and would do so when he is presenting his nomination papers for the elections.

However, Nyasa Times sources insisted in an exclusive interview that Kasaila is not aware of what is happening in the party as regards the issue of running mate.

“You see, he is blank. He is not aware of what is happening in the party. What we know is that we have been given clear instructions to start campaigning for Msaka as running mate to President Mutharika. You will believe me when we go to the convention and see what position will be given to Msaka,” said our source.

The source said Kasaila may have said the statement because he is not in the ‘core team’ of the party.

Another cabinet minister collaborated the story that Msaka is the preferred running mate to President Mutharika and that he has already started campaigning.

“Msaka has already started campaigning as running mate, as we speak, he has already met some chiefs in the eastern region and some party officials in his region where he has shared with them the strategy,” said the source.

But another senior cabinet minister who has been drafted to support Msaka’s candidature as running mate suspected that there is another camp which is trying to thwart Msaka’s position as running mate.

“I know that our friend Kondwani Nankhumwa was also eyeing the same position and he systematically aligned himself to APM and the First Lady. I also know that Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara is also eying the same position because of his close links to the Mulhakho wa Ahlomwe grouping. But some of us have been told that Msaka would be running mate and we should support him and that is what we are doing,” said the minister who refused to be named.

