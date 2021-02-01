DPP eastern region committee endorses Mwanamvekha as presidential candidate

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) eastern region committee has endorsed former minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha as presidential candidate for the party leadership.

This puts to an end speculation that the party vice president for the eastern region, Bright Msaka was also vying for the party top leadership position.

Mwanamvekha has confirmed that on Saturday he was meeting the eastern region committee members who endorsed him as party presidential candidate.

“I am excited because this endorsement comes after the central region committee members also put their weight behind my candidature,” he said.

Mwanamvekha and Dalitso Kabambe have accelerated their bid for the party presidency as they are both crisscrossing the country in search of votes from party committees.

DPP president Peter Mutharika announced his decision to step down from his party position following the embarrassing defeat in the court sanctioned June 21 presidential election.

