DPP Eastern Region holds strategy meeting: Calls for tighter coordination, discipline

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the Eastern Region has called for closer coordination between MPs and government, stronger internal discipline and more sustainable fundraising, as the party positions itself ahead of the next elections.

Speaking at the Eastern Region Policy Meeting in Liwonde, regional vice-president and Education Minister Bright Msaka urged party officials to “speak with one voice” and prioritise service delivery.

He said the DPP’s strength depended on unity running from the grassroots to national leadership, warning that fragmented messaging risked weakening the party’s electoral standing.

Administrative Secretary and presidential adviser Francis Mphepo addressed party protocol and strategic alignment, stressing the need for discipline and adherence to organisational structures.

He told delegates that leaders must ensure their work reflects the president’s vision, with communication across the party remaining coordinated.

“Our strategy must be clear, our message must be coordinated, and our conduct must reflect the values of DPP,” he said.

Information and Digitalisation Minister Shadrick Namalomba, who also serves as party spokesperson, pointed to persistent communication gaps between MPs and government, saying weak feedback loops had undermined policy coherence.

He called for more structured engagement between parliamentary representatives and ministries.

On party financing, Agriculture, Water and Irrigation Minister Roza Fatchi Mbilizi urged districts to take greater responsibility for mobilising resources, stressing that transparent fundraising was essential for constituency work, mobilisation and maintaining functional party structures.

“Without resources, our structures cannot function. Every district must take ownership of fundraising,” she said.

Defence Minister Feston Kaupa focused on strengthening district and constituency structures in line with government priorities, encouraging leaders to ensure programmes are clearly communicated, visible on the ground and monitored by party organs.

In his closing remarks, Namalomba said effective collaboration between Parliament, Cabinet and community-level structures would be essential to consolidating the party’s mandate.

“There is no development without collaboration,” he said.

The meeting, held under the theme “Enhancing collaboration among Eastern Region party stakeholders,” was attended by Regional Governor Chikwanje and other senior party officials.

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