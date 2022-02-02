DPP members gag Mutharika over NEC appointments

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members have slapped party president Peter Mutharika with a court injunction stopping him from making unilateral party appointments.

Former deputy party spokesperson Ken Msonda and Joe Nyirongo have obtained the injunction stopping all the party appointments made so far until the party’s secretary general calls for national governing council meeting.

Msonda said the injunction stops all the appointments made from October 2 2021 and that includes the position of party spokesperson, Shadreck Namalomba holds. Msonda described the appointments as unprocedural, illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic. “We are trying to save the party from destruction, we know our leader Professor Peter Mutharika did not make these appointments but those that have surrounded him did, so we want to stop this and bring back the mighty united DPP” said Msonda.

Mutharika has been making party appointments that including the appointment of Esther Majaza as DPP’s Deputy National Director responsible for Central region, Daud Chikwanje as Deputy National Director for Protocol responsible for Eastern Region and Peter Mukhito as Deputy National Director of elections for the Southern Region.

Mutharika has been ignoring calls for a convention where all party positions would be up for grabs although he pledged to call for the convention soon after he lost the court sanctioned June 23, 2020 presidential election to President Lazarus Chakwera.

There is power struggle and divisions in the party and some political commentators say the only solution to end the power struggle and divisions is for Mutharika to call for an elective convention.

