DPP MP Kasaila grills minister Msaka over eye-watering construction costs under CDF

A Malawian MP has demanded to know why councils across the country are being quoted billions of kwacha for secondary school construction — when a German charity managed to build a fully-equipped school for a fraction of the cost.

Nsanje Central MP Francis Kasaila used a session in Parliament to challenge Education Minister Bright Msaka over the spiralling costs of building projects funded through the reformed Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Kasaila revealed that some councils are budgeting more than K200 million for a single classroom block alone — and argued that with proper management, the money already available under the CDF could deliver far more infrastructure for communities desperate for school places.

Pressed by the MP, Msaka was forced to admit that contractors working with councils have been quoting between K1 billion and K5 billion to build secondary schools comparable to one recently completed for a tiny fraction of that price.

The K250 million school putting big-budget contractors to shame

The minister pointed to Kalanga Community Day Secondary School in Mwanza, which he personally inaugurated on Saturday in the Thambani area, as proof that costs were being dramatically inflated elsewhere.

The school — complete with four classrooms, laboratories, offices and six teachers’ houses — was built for just €110,000, around K250 million, funded by Germany’s Green Helmets Relief Organisation.

Responding to Kasaila’s concerns, Msaka issued a stark warning to councils against engaging contractors charging excessive prices, insisting the trend was undermining efforts to expand education infrastructure nationwide.

He branded the billion-kwacha quotes “unacceptable,” but stopped short of detailing what concrete action would be taken against councils or contractors driving up the costs.

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