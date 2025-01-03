DPP MP Lipipa says Malawi’s youth have no future under Chakwera, must turn to APM for redemption

In a candid and impassioned podcast interview, Member of Parliament Noel Lipipa painted a grim picture of Malawi’s youth under President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration, arguing that the current government has failed to deliver on its promises of empowerment and opportunity. Lipipa asserted that only the return of former President Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) can restore hope and provide a sustainable path forward for young Malawians.

Lipipa’s critique began with a focus on what he called the stagnation of key youth-centered programs. He pointed to the K80,000 internship allowance, a figure unchanged for five years despite the country’s worsening economic climate. “How do you expect the youth to survive on such an amount when inflation has eroded its value? This is not empowerment—it’s an insult,” he said, underscoring the government’s failure to adjust for economic realities.

He also lamented the abandonment of community colleges, which were established to equip young people with technical skills. “These colleges were a lifeline for the youth, giving them tools to become self-reliant. Shutting them down shows this government’s lack of commitment to youth development,” Lipipa argued.

Lipipa accused the Chakwera administration of placing additional barriers in the way of young people by failing to provide essential documents like passports and driver’s licenses. “Even something as basic as obtaining a passport or driver’s license has become a nightmare. How can the youth dream of opportunities when the government cannot even deliver these necessities?” he asked.

While acknowledging the existence of the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF), Lipipa criticized its politicization, claiming it disproportionately benefits individuals from the Central Region. “This isn’t empowerment—it’s exclusion. Programs like NEEF should serve all Malawians, not just those from politically favored regions,” he said.

Lipipa painted an even darker picture of the country’s trajectory, describing Malawi as heading toward a “crash landing” under Chakwera’s leadership. He claimed that only APM and the DPP possess the vision and experience to rescue the nation. “The youth must wake up and recognize the need for proven leadership. APM is the answer,” he stated emphatically.

He compared the MCP to a deceitful boyfriend who makes false promises to win over a girl but fails to deliver. “MCP promised Malawians a better life, but now that the people are asking for what they were promised, the government is angry and defensive. It’s time to let someone better take over,” he quipped, adding that DPP’s track record demonstrates its capacity to deliver.

Lipipa’s defense of APM’s return to power included a rebuttal of concerns about his age. “Age is irrelevant when you have experience and wisdom. APM is the architect of Malawi’s Constitution and has proven his ability to lead. Even in America, they chose Donald Trump despite his age because of his leadership,” he said.

He cited several achievements under APM’s tenure, including stable interest rates, controlled inflation, manageable national debt, and an environment conducive to investment. “Compare this to what we have now, and it’s clear who the better leader is,” Lipipa declared.

In closing, Lipipa appealed directly to Malawi’s youth, urging them to take the upcoming elections seriously. “The power is in your hands. Learn from the mistakes of the past and vote wisely. Only the DPP and APM can bring the change you need,” he said.

While Lipipa’s statements reflect the deep divisions in Malawi’s political landscape, they also highlight the frustrations of a youth population desperate for meaningful change. Whether his call for APM’s return resonates with voters remains to be seen, but his critique of the current administration underscores the urgency of addressing the challenges faced by Malawi’s young people.

