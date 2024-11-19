DPP MP Noel Lipipa justifies why Peter Mutharika should return to the presidency

Noel Lipipa, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has strongly defended calls for the return of former President Peter Mutharika to the presidency, citing his proven track record in economic management, infrastructure development, and leadership during his two terms in office.

Lipipa, a prominent figure within the DPP, made the case for Mutharika’s comeback in an exclusive interview with Nyasatimes on the sidelines of the DPP Fundraising dinner in Blantyre over the weekend. He argued that the former president’s experience and achievements make him the best candidate to restore stability and growth to Malawi, especially as the country grapples with economic challenges.

Mutharika’s Economic Track Record

Lipipa’s defense of Mutharika centered on the former president’s economic legacy during his time in office (2014–2020). According to Lipipa, under Mutharika’s leadership, Malawi experienced steady economic growth, increased foreign investment, and significant infrastructure development.

“President Mutharika’s tenure saw consistent economic growth, with GDP expanding at an average rate of 5% per year. His administration was able to navigate economic difficulties, including the global commodities slump, and still maintain a stable macroeconomic environment,” Lipipa said.

Lipipa also pointed to Mutharika’s success in managing inflation, which was kept under control during his presidency, and the Farm Input Subsidy Program (FISP), which helped boost agricultural productivity and improve food security for millions of Malawians.

“Under Mutharika, we saw real improvements in the lives of smallholder farmers. FISP helped to empower rural communities, increase food production, and reduce poverty. This is something the current government has failed to replicate,” Lipipa added.

Infrastructure Development

Another pillar of Lipipa’s argument for Mutharika’s return was his emphasis on infrastructure development. Lipipa highlighted several key projects initiated under Mutharika’s leadership, including the construction of new roads, expansion of the power grid, and improvements in transportation infrastructure.

“Mutharika’s administration invested heavily in critical infrastructure that laid the foundation for long-term economic development. Projects like the Bingu National Stadium, the Lilongwe International Airport expansion, and major road upgrades across the country were crucial for boosting Malawi’s business environment and attracting foreign investment,” Lipipa explained.

Supporters of Mutharika believe that his infrastructure vision helped improve connectivity across the country and set Malawi on a path toward modernization, particularly in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism.

Political Stability and Leadership Experience

Lipipa also argued that Mutharika’s leadership experience made him the ideal candidate to lead Malawi at a time of political and economic uncertainty. Mutharika, who served as Minister of Constitutional Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs before becoming president, has a long career in both Malawian politics and international diplomacy, making him uniquely qualified to navigate the complexities of governing a developing nation.

“President Mutharika has the experience, the vision, and the expertise to lead Malawi. His record in government speaks for itself,” Lipipa said. “He has the capacity to restore political stability and steer Malawi back onto a path of economic growth, which is what the country needs right now.”

Dissatisfaction with Current Leadership

Lipipa’s defense of Mutharika comes at a time when many Malawians are increasingly frustrated with the performance of the current administration led by President Lazarus Chakwera. Under Chakwera’s leadership, Malawi has faced rising inflation, increasing fuel prices, and a growing public debt. Critics argue that the current government has struggled to manage the economy and deliver on its promises of job creation and poverty reduction.

Lipipa acknowledged the challenges that the Chakwera administration faces but emphasized that the economic difficulties Malawi is experiencing today were largely a result of poor governance and mismanagement.

“While no administration is without challenges, the current government has failed to provide solutions to the pressing economic issues that are affecting ordinary Malawians. Under Mutharika’s leadership, we had stability and a clear vision for moving Malawi forward. The current government has not delivered on its promises,” Lipipa stated.

A Call for National Unity and Progress

Lipipa also called for national unity in the upcoming elections, urging all Malawians to support a leader who can bring real change. He emphasized that Mutharika’s leadership was inclusive, focusing on both urban and rural areas and empowering the youth and women through various social programs.

“President Mutharika’s vision was one of inclusive growth, where every Malawian, no matter where they live or what their background is, could benefit from the country’s progress. His approach to governance was to give everyone a stake in the future of Malawi,” Lipipa said.

Lipipa’s remarks come at a time when the DPP is gearing up for the 2025 general elections, where Mutharika is widely expected to be a key contender for the presidency. Although he has not yet formally announced his candidacy, his supporters remain hopeful that Mutharika will once again lead the party and the nation.

Opposition Response

The call for Mutharika’s return has been met with criticism from some quarters. Opposition parties, including the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and civil society groups, have pointed to Mutharika’s tenure as president as one marked by corruption scandals, poor governance, and failed promises. They argue that Mutharika’s return would represent a step backward, especially given the growing challenges the country faces.

However, Lipipa and many within the DPP remain confident that Mutharika’s leadership will be the key to restoring Malawi’s economic fortunes and political stability.

Conclusion: A Country at a Crossroads

As the 2025 elections approach, the question of who will lead Malawi through its economic challenges is one of the most pressing issues. While Peter Mutharika remains a divisive figure, his supporters, including MP Noel Lipipa, believe that his leadership experience, economic achievements, and vision for the country make him the right candidate to restore Malawi’s prosperity.

The coming months will likely see more discussions on Mutharika’s potential candidacy, as well as growing public debate on the future direction of the country. With the current economic difficulties and discontent with the current government, many Malawians are increasingly looking to the past, hoping that Mutharika can once again lead them toward a brighter future.

