DPP MP Suleman claims tGovt spent K4.5bn for Chakwera to travel to Germany to ride a bicycle

Blantyre City South East MP Sameer Suleman has made allegations that the government spent over K4.5 billion on President Lazarus Chakwera’s trip to Germany, where the president was seen riding a bicycle.

Suleman raised these concerns during a discussion on a ministerial statement delivered by Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule, which focused on efforts to promote tourism in Malawi.

Suleman criticized the president, stating that leaders should lead by example in promoting local tourism rather than promoting tourism in other countries during their travels.

He argued that the president should have promoted Malawi by engaging in such activities locally instead of abroad.

Suleman said: “Unfortunately, leaders are not leading by example. We need to sell our country, but recently a lot of billions, K4.5 billion, was spent by our president going to ride a bicycle in Germany to sell Germany. Instead of riding that bicycle here.”

In response, Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara cautioned Suleman against involving the president in parliamentary discussions, urging him to focus on the matter at hand without dragging the president into the debate.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!