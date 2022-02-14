DPP rebels demand audience with Mutharika

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rebels say they are now demanding for an audience with the party’s president, Peter Mutharika.

One of the rebels Ken Msonda said the three rebels were not satisfied with the party spokesperson, Shadreck Namalomba’s response who called the calls by the rebels for an an emergency council meeting as indiscipline.

The three rebels; Msonda, Joe Nyirongo and Billy Malata took Mutharika to court, stopping him from making further party appointments until an emergency council meeting is held.

The three rebels have since given Mutharika an ultimatum of 14 days to call for the meeting.

According to the party rebels, the meeting will among others decide dates for the party’s convention.

However, Mutharika through his spokesperson, Namalomba, described the calls as indiscipline and lack of understanding of the constitution of DPP.

Msonda said they want an audience with Mutharika to discuss the issue.

