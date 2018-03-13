DPP regional governor says Nsanje to be developed: 29km Marka Road construction starts soon

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has assured people in Nsanje that the 29 kilometers Nsanje Boma – Marka Road construction works will start very soon.

DPP Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha disclosed this at Dinde Primary School in Nsanje District on Sunday where he addressed a political rally and welcoming over 2000 Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and People’s Party (PP) supporter including MCP District Organizing Secretary, James Chimpokosera into the party.

Mchacha said people in the district have been supporting the party all along and it is the responsibility of the current government to initiate more developments and make the district a better place for everyone.

He reminded the people that it’s under the DPP government which constructed a tarmac road from Chikwawa to Nsanje after noticing the challenges they were encountering when they would travel.

“The DPP government is development conscious as compared to the previous governments. You had road infrastructure challenges as you could not move freely to and from Blantyre. It was this government which saw the need of making mobility easy for you.”

“Now, let me tell you that the president of this country Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is coming very soon to launch the construction of the Nsanje Boma – Marka Road. This government knows the importance of developing this district,” boosted Mchacha.

On the railway line which has not been used over decades, the DPP Regional Governor for South hinted that the construction of the railway line is on the card and anytime works will start to ease the transportation hurdles.

Mchacha said the doors were open to those who want to serve in DPP as it is the only party in the country which has transformation agenda.

After being welcomed into the ruling party, former MCP District Organizing Secretary James Chimpokosera said he has left the party as it is torturing its own people.

Chimpokosera reminded the people of MCP atrocities during one party system and the current intolerance the current leadership is known of.

“I have observed that people are still remembering bad times the country passed through during the one party system. The same bad spirit still exists in the MCP. This party will not rule this country again.

“I have come to the ruling party to assist the current government in developing Malawi more especially my home district which has been transformed development wise by the current government,” said Chimpokosera.

Under the DPP government, Nsanje District has benefited more infrastructure development such as the construction of Chikwawa Nsanje Road and the construction works of Thabwa – Fatima Road has also started.

