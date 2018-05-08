DPP says party T-shirt with Chilima’s face carrying wrong message

As the ruling Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) rift continues to widening over support for Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s candidature in 2019, the party’s secretary general (SG) Gressielder Jeffrey has issued a statement warning “confusionist” against printing and distribution of unauthorised t-shirts, cloth, caps and other party paraphernalia without the authority of the DPP.

The concern follows the resurface of party T-shirts bearing the face of Chilima who some top officials want him to be torch bearer of DPP in 2019.

Former first lady Callista Mutharika was the first person to openly support Chilima’s presidential candidacy, arguing her in-law, the current President, was too old to run for the presidency in May next year and that DPP cannot win with him.

Chilima, until now, has not said anything after former first lady encouraged him in April to represent the DPP in next year’s polls.

But in a statement, Jeffrey wa Jeffrey said it is an offence and “political provocation” to produce or distribute materials beating DPP trae marks without the authourity of the party.

She said the Chilima t-shirts are carrying wrong messages as regards the leadership of the party and presidential candidature for the 2019 tripartite elections.

The party strongly states that the approved face to appear on the DPP emblem is that of the party’s founding President Professor Bingu wa Mutharika or that of an incumbent president from time to time.

The statement further states that President Peter Mutharika is the only individual currently entitled to have his face printed on the DPP emblem or cloth.

The DPP says it is aware that the unauthorized materials are being produced with money from individuals that are working with the DPP ‘s political enemies with an aim of destroying the party.

The statement comes after a leaked social media telephone conversation between Cabinet minister Kondwani Nankhumwa and Jeffrey centred on how the alleged Chilima camp was gaining more support.

“Bwana [boss], you remember I have been telling you? I told you this man [Chilima] has everything in place. We just cheat the bwana (President) about the State intelligence; it is a useless intelligence and that’s why this government has been infiltrated. Chilima knows everything and he is doing his own things.

“When issues about Cabinet reshuffle are discussed, proposals that we will put Jeffrey there, you find that those issues are out. There is no secret. Bwana that mwana [child] is gone, he is not turning back. Masangwi is not coming back,” Jeffrey is heard complaining in the clip.

She said Chilima told her that even if the President attempts to pick him as a running mate, he would not accept it. She said the Veep told her that he would only remain silent, but did not disclose what he is up to.

