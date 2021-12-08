DPP shocked as Malawi Police arrest Mwanamvekha, Ben Phiri and Dalitso Kabambe

Erstwhile governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has expressed shock over the arrest of its senior members, who include Joseph Mwanamvekha, Ben Phiri and Dalitso Kabambe, over alleged abuse of power whilst they were in office.

A short while ago, the Malawi Police Service (MPS) National Public Relations Officer, James Kadadzera, confirmed about the arrest of Mwanamvekha, who is the former minister of Finance, and Former Reserve Bank Governor Kabambe on suspicion that they committed an offence of abuse of office, contrary to section 95 (1) and procured the commission of an offence of fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 335 (A) of the Penal Code.

The two, Kadadzera said in the statement issued this morning, whilst serving as Minister of Finance and Reserve Bank Governor, respectively, procured and masterminded the falsification of Gross Liability and Net Reserve Base returns with intent to make International Monetary Fund believe that the Government of Malawi was meeting conditions connected to the Extended Credit Facility.

As a result of this scheme, IMF suspended the said Extended Credit Facility to the prejudice of innocent ordinary Malawians.

On the other hand, Phiri is yet to be charged.

DPP spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba said the party does not want to believe that these arrests are political aimed at silencing the opposition.

“If they are political, then it’s yet another sad day in the history of this nation. We are being reminded of the dark ages of the MCP rule. But because everyone is innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law, DPP is anxiously waiting to hear the charges that have been levelled against the Honorable Members. We shall then pronounce our official position as a party to the nation,” Namalomba said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!