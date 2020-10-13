DPP sold Malawi to few Indians: When is Tonse reversing ‘dziko ndi wanu, ndalama ndi wathu’

I am no racist, but the tumultuous pains of tan Indian boast: dziko ndi wanu, ndalama ndi wathu (you, Malawians, own the country but we, Asians, have the money) has brutally resurfaced again as revelations of shady land deals during previous regimes continue to unfold.

Each passing day we keep coming face to face with hardcore and disturbing facts on how the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government, corruptly, sold large tracts of land, especially in urban areas, to few Indians.

At first, we heard from the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) who, through their whistle-blower initiative, filed a complaint to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) about Ministry of Lands for awarding corruptly the Plots 1036 to 1040 Limbe East (near Railways) to businessman Aboo Faisal and that Deed Plan number 170/09 was forged.

Interestingly, Parliament was on fire last Thursday.

Blantyre City South legislator Sameer Suleiman—rising to comment on a private member’s motion moved by DPP’s Mulanje Bale legislator Victor Musowa—made scathing allegations on how, during the DPP regime, Asians were buying land wholesale.

Suleiman asserted that that businessman Aboo Faisal bought almost whole Limbe in Blantyre. He talked about 80 percent of land in Limbe being owned by two people. He talked about some Asian owning 15 hectares in his constituency and he has a petition from locals questioning the sale. And he talked about Blantyre City Council, saying they are about to give the Asian 48 hectors of land at a place which was Chigumula Forest before.

Of course, what HRDC and Suleiman have raised are revelations that must be subjected to investigations by relevant authorities.

However, it will be foolhardy to rubbish off the revelations made because they do, to a larger extent, fit in the in jig-saw puzzle of continued shady land deals in the country.

I know that government will never come out transparent with regards to who owns most of the prime land in our cities because if they will do, there will be a revolution tomorrow.

But even if government comes out transparent or not, it is known fact that large tracts of the country’s prime arable land has been corruptly sold off to few Asians.

As I write, the country stands at a tip of a land-driven revolution and President Lazarus Chakwera has no option but to swiftly act to stop the gathering storm.

What is interesting, and at the same time shocking, is to know that the current Tonse Alliance led government is aware of this land problem involving Asians but, till date, all we have are just statements.

Instead of updating Malawians who will be arrested in the land scandal, leader of the House and Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda only bubbled: “A lot of people in previous government benefitted from selling land from Indians.”

Instead of telling us how his ministry will reverse these shady land deals, Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Kezzie Msukwa played the cheap politics of rightly blaming past regimes and then, to shut us off, said: “I will be coming up with a ministerial statement.”

To government—through Chimwendo and Msukwa—Malawians have been robbed of their land and they need it back. Just as the way Malawians get their vote back from DPP, they will do whatever it takes to get it back.

I agree with Civic Education and National Unity Minister that this issue needs a civil approach; however, civility doesn’t mean allowing certain groups of people in the country to enjoy monopoly of the national assets.

President Chakwera and his government must reverse all those shady land deals with these few Asians and anyone involved in them must face the full arm of the law.

Or else, Malawians will return to the streets again—to demand what belongs to them.

