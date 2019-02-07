DPP substitutes Mzomera with Mumba in parliamentary race

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has forced Mzimba Hora MP Christopher Mzomera Ngwira and Mzuzu city Chibanja ward aspiring councilor Joe Mkandawire to withdraw from the parliamentary and local government elections respectively.

DPP director of legal affairs Charles Mhango has confirmed that the party took the decision because the two have issues with the courts.

“As you might be aware, Honourable Ngwira was declared bankrupt by the court whilst Mr. Mkandawire just came out of prison in 2013,” said Mhango.

Mhango said the party would have contravened the electoral laws if the two were allowed to stand on party ticket.

Ngwira holds a senior party position in north whilst Mkandawire is the deputy director for operations for the DPP.

But Mkandawire said he decided not to compete in the elections because he wants to concentrate on his job as deputy national director for operations in the party.

The electoral laws do not allow those convicted for a serious offence or those declared bankrupt by the courts to stand for public positions.

Ngwira has since been replaced with Henry Mumba, a former diplomat and MP for the area whilst Mkandawire has been replaced with Stewart Mkandawire.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :