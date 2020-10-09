DPP take on Malawi Sun Hotel over land, money laundering to Faisal Karim

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators who have condemned the penchant for opulence for Malawians for Asian origin who do business with government are now focusing on Malawi Sun Hotel owners Mohammed Irshad Ahmed and Suhail Irshad Ahmed over dubious access to land.

The DPP want proper audit on a Plot in Area 46 which the party suspects scrutiny feenwas not paid and that land rate fees has also been defaulted.

The land was purchased for a project of a hotel.

“We want proper audit trail on all Ahmen transaction,” a DPP legislator told Nyasa Timesa day after Mulanje Bale MP Victor Musowa moved a private member motion which both sides of the House agreed that there is a problem in access to land, racical discrimination by forein nationals and and business opportunities in government.

Apart from Lilongwe land grab, Malawi Sun Hotel is also implicated for a land in Blantyre City.

Ahmed is accused of acquiring land through dubious means in Blantyre allocated to the developer by Ministry of Lands which was never for sale but bulldozed during the DPP regime to buy the land.

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been investigating the matter but has not reached logical conclusion. They seem to be waiting for National Crime Agency of UK on the reply of investigations of Faisal Karim of St Georges Garage car sales in UK.

Some of the concerns from the general public have been that foreign nationals own more land than indigenous Malawians.

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Kezzie Msukwa said land has been mismanaged from the past regimes.

“I will be coming up with a ministerial statement,” he said.

Msukwa called for sober handling of the issue to avoid creating racial tension.

“We need to be able to debate passionately but not emotively,” he said.

Government has also been accused of making land expensive to average Malawians, thereby giving an advantage to foreigners to buy the land as they have money.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares