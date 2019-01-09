DPP under fire for favouritism in Phalombe primaries

Seven candidates in the ongoing ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentary candidates in Phalombe South have hit back at their party for favouring one candidate.

The candidates accuse the party of favouring Mary Mpanga.

The primary elections in Phalombe south were postponed on December 20 after some disagreements over electoral colleges as Mpanga insisted on having 273 electoral colleges whilst the other contestants insisted on 170 electoral colleges.

The other contestants have since written the party over the issue.

DPP publicity secretary Nicholas Dausi asked the grieving contenstants to lodge their complaint to the party regional committee.

“I have not seen the letter which they have written but if they have problems, let them go to the regional committee,” said Dausi.

The December 20 primary polls were postponed after Mpanga walked out in protest against the primary elections.

