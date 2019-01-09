DPP under fire for favouritism in Phalombe primaries

January 9, 2019 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Seven candidates in the ongoing ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentary candidates in Phalombe South have hit back at their party for favouring one candidate.

Mary Mpanga MP [member of Parliament] for Phalombe South

The candidates accuse the party of favouring Mary Mpanga.

The primary elections in Phalombe south were postponed on December 20 after some disagreements over electoral colleges as Mpanga insisted on having 273 electoral colleges whilst the other contestants insisted on 170 electoral colleges.

The other contestants have since written the party over the issue.

DPP publicity secretary Nicholas Dausi asked the grieving contenstants to lodge their complaint to the party regional committee.

“I have not seen the letter which they have written but if they have problems, let them go to the regional committee,” said Dausi.

The December 20 primary polls were postponed after Mpanga walked out in protest against the primary elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
President Mkango Lion ManthakanjenjemerezaInvestigator Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

Why voting for the party

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
36 minutes ago
Investigator
Guest
Investigator

Palipose Kuba even stealing from your own house-Primaries

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes