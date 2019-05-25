DPP win most MPs 62, independents 55 , MCP 55: UDF has 10, UTM 4

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has won more seats in the National Assembly claiming 62 legislators, according to official results declared by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Saturday following the May 22 Tripartite just elections.

In 2014 elections the DPP got 48 legislators and in the recent pols the party has gained more to reach 62.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which was the main opposition have won 55 MPs and likely will provide the leader of opposition in Parliament if its president Lazarus Chakwera is not declared winner in the presidential race.

Independent legislators continue to grow and the block will also have have 55 seats like MCP.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has seen its number dwindle to 10 MPs as its president Atupele Muluzi lost in the polls.

Peoples Party (PP) of former president Joyce Banda has also been trimmed in its parliamentary strength to only 5 seats.

New political party led by Vice President Saulos Chilima has won four MPs in its debut polls.

Aford which has one seat in last parliament has also one MP and after the loss of its president Enock Chihana, the new Aford legislator is Yeremiah Chihana.

The Malawi National Assembly has 193 seats.

Parliamentary election did not take place in one constituency in Lilongwe because of death of a candidate.

Announcing results at the National tally centre in Blantyre, MEC chairwoman Jane Ansah congratulated the winners and urged them to cerebrate with humility.

“I urge you to celebrate with responsibility and respect for the opponent. For those who have lost I say it is the will of the people of Malawi. What binds us together is greater than what divides us into political parties,” she said.

Ansah declared the parliamentary election as “free and fair. “

