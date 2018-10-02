DPP youth cadets fight as Malawi police watch

Malawi police officers watched without intervening in the fierce fight between Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) notorious youth cadets in Rumphi on Sunday.

The DPP cadets are notorious for beating up people savagely but the police are always reluctant to arrest them .

But on Sunday during a televised rally which was attended by Cabinet ministers Goodall Gondwe, Grace Chiumia and Attorney General Charles Mhango among senior party officials, the DPP youth cadets skinned each other leaving one of them sustaining an injury on the left eye.

The fight erupted when Gondwe, who is also DPP vice-president for the North, was concluding his speech as the cadets who were ferried from various parts of Rumphi District scampered to their respective trucks.

Northern Region Police spokesman Peter Kalaya said there has been no arrest and police are not investigating the matter since there has been no complaint.

DPP regional governor for the North, Kenneth Saga said some of the cadets were “drunk”.

He said: “The fight was not on political issues but the cadets were under the influence of alcohol.”

