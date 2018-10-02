DPP youth cadets fight as Malawi police watch

October 2, 2018 Judith Moyo – Nyasa Times 8 Comments

Malawi police officers watched without intervening in the fierce fight between Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) notorious youth cadets in Rumphi on Sunday.

One of the DPP cadets an injury on the left eye

The DPP cadets are notorious for beating up people savagely but the police are always reluctant to arrest them .

But on Sunday during a televised rally which was attended by Cabinet ministers Goodall Gondwe, Grace Chiumia and Attorney General Charles Mhango among senior party officials, the DPP youth cadets skinned each other leaving one of them sustaining an injury on the left eye.

The fight erupted when Gondwe, who is also DPP vice-president for the North, was concluding his speech as the cadets who were ferried from various parts of Rumphi District scampered to their respective trucks.

Northern Region Police spokesman Peter Kalaya said there has been no arrest and police are not investigating the matter since there has been no complaint.

DPP regional governor for the North, Kenneth Saga said some of the cadets were “drunk”.

He said: “The fight was not on political issues but the cadets were under the influence of alcohol.”

BigMan
Guest
BigMan

What else can be expected from a party led by the likes of Mchacha and Maliseche?

18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
DAVIE C MAKAWA
Guest
DAVIE C MAKAWA

NO matter what caused the fight but the issue is , why no one is arrested yet the police was there?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Youna
Guest
Youna

Drinking their own poison

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
chimanga Chaponda
Guest
chimanga Chaponda

Ana a maliseche mupwetekana…..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Aka
Guest
Aka

Skinned each other!!!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
CHAWO NCHAKE
Guest
CHAWO NCHAKE

pajatu chipanichi chimagulira mowa achinyamata ndiye zotsatila zake ndizomwezi tiyeni nazo kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Duduzane
Guest
Duduzane

Macadets kumwera 145 m

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
mapwiya
Guest
mapwiya

No need for investigation as there is no complainant. Thank you our police.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

