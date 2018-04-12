DPP youth leader says Callista not alone on Chilima-for-President crusade

April 12, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 13 Comments

National youth director for  ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Louis Ngalande, has said there many of them supporting  former First Lady Callista Mutharika within the rank and file of DPP in backing calls for Vice President Saulos Chilima to be torchbearer bearer  under the DPP banner at the expense of incumbent Peter Mutharika.

Ngalande: In support of Chilima-for-President crusade

He said  Chilima-for-President crusade  is gaining support and is a movement which he said is unstoppable.

Ngalande said as DPP director of youth, he is offering “full support” to Chilima to run for presidency as DPP candidate .

“I am urging him to represent the party in 2019. I am also in agreement with what the founding member, Madam Callista Mutharika, has said  that there are so many problems in the party,” Ngalande said.

Hecsaid DPP has not met at National Governing Council since 2013 before getting into  power, saying Callista was on point when she said President Mutharika  has been surrounded by “beasts of prey” who are misleading him for their selfish gains.

“The former First Lady was right when she spoke of beasts and thieves surrounding the President, these things are there and we know it,” he said.

“If the party was meeting at executive level, we could have been airing these things but there are no avenues so we will resort to the media and engaging the people to express our views,” he said.

DPP’s secretary general Greselder Jeffrey declined to comment.

 

13 Comments on "DPP youth leader says Callista not alone on Chilima-for-President crusade"

Ndendeuli
Guest
Ndendeuli

For all I know Ngalande is “The Beast” in DPP. Something is very wrong somewhere.

19 minutes ago
Pido
Guest
Pido
fascinating indeed. We were all up in arms saying Calista pioneered the poor performance of late Bingu in his second term. That sounded right because Bingu was not on the side that we supported – Callista was together with him- therefore Callista was a Demon. This time around, Callista is against the people we wish out. Callista becomes a hero all of a sudden. I would differ with all who think Callista can lead in anything that could bear any fruits. Is this not the same woman whom we said came into the way between Bingu and the then VP… Read more »
21 minutes ago
Mind Reader
Guest
Mind Reader

For days I’ve hesitant to comment on the crusade. For a minute I thought it’s going no where, but I must admit I like that every article is coming with even more possibility that this could be true. Just like TJD junior, I Like It. This is so refreshing, lol

33 minutes ago
Dziko
Guest
Dziko

This is a welcome development. Big up Ngalande kodi a Malawi mantha azatha liti? President Mutharika has completely failed as a leader basi ntchito kuwombela mmanja. Nose amene mukusapota Mutharika ndinu akuba nokhanokha mwina mukuwopa kuti if president steps aside you will be exposed. A Malawi tiyeni tichangamuke. Let Mutharika go and rest.

37 minutes ago
Shithole Tribe
Guest
Shithole Tribe
In Chichewa there is a proverb which says, “kudzikwata nchala” meaning cheating yourself. Do you really think that the Lomwes selfish as they are could do that? Do you know that Chilima is from Central Region and Lizulu which is just 17 km to Dedza and that alone is not a person dpp and Bakili Muluzi would want? Moreover Chilima’s father left Lizulu to settle at Njewa in Lilongwe and he was laid to rest there. This is Chilima’s new home and the selfish Lomwes who have given themselves all positions from IG, Army Commander, Ministers, PSs etc could not… Read more »
38 minutes ago
MCP diehard
Guest
MCP diehard

madzi achita katondo, Ben phiri mumati MCP ikuvutika chifukwa they are not mentored in leadership skills, now inu? nanga winiko akabwera poyera? nanga PK? nanga………..

43 minutes ago
caretaker
Guest
caretaker

APM is a good player who should play 90 minutes before handing over the mantle to Chilima. he has been man of the match and top goal scolar in the first half. we want to continue winning in the second half, we do not want to lose. jealousy should be delt with in the party. APM is the best torchbearer. wishful thinking should not be given place , shold not bring us down.
Of course yes Chilima is good but will stand as runningmate to his father and mentor APM.

51 minutes ago
Otoche
Guest
Otoche

Vote of no confidence to the incumbent

53 minutes ago
Peter
Guest
Peter

APM watchout you are surrounded by beasts and thieves. Callista and Ngalande are right.

1 hour ago
Zidana Ndau
Guest
Zidana Ndau

This cannot be true. Mr. Ngalande siding with Callista? There is something sinister here. Madame Callista please beware of these wolves who pretend to side with you and when they come closer to you in the guise of siding with your sentiments, then they will administer their so called jakisoni wa agalu. Beware please.

1 hour ago

