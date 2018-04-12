National youth director for ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Louis Ngalande, has said there many of them supporting former First Lady Callista Mutharika within the rank and file of DPP in backing calls for Vice President Saulos Chilima to be torchbearer bearer under the DPP banner at the expense of incumbent Peter Mutharika.
He said Chilima-for-President crusade is gaining support and is a movement which he said is unstoppable.
Ngalande said as DPP director of youth, he is offering “full support” to Chilima to run for presidency as DPP candidate .
“I am urging him to represent the party in 2019. I am also in agreement with what the founding member, Madam Callista Mutharika, has said that there are so many problems in the party,” Ngalande said.
Hecsaid DPP has not met at National Governing Council since 2013 before getting into power, saying Callista was on point when she said President Mutharika has been surrounded by “beasts of prey” who are misleading him for their selfish gains.
“The former First Lady was right when she spoke of beasts and thieves surrounding the President, these things are there and we know it,” he said.
“If the party was meeting at executive level, we could have been airing these things but there are no avenues so we will resort to the media and engaging the people to express our views,” he said.
DPP’s secretary general Greselder Jeffrey declined to comment.
Leave a Reply
13 Comments on "DPP youth leader says Callista not alone on Chilima-for-President crusade"
For all I know Ngalande is “The Beast” in DPP. Something is very wrong somewhere.
For days I’ve hesitant to comment on the crusade. For a minute I thought it’s going no where, but I must admit I like that every article is coming with even more possibility that this could be true. Just like TJD junior, I Like It. This is so refreshing, lol
This is a welcome development. Big up Ngalande kodi a Malawi mantha azatha liti? President Mutharika has completely failed as a leader basi ntchito kuwombela mmanja. Nose amene mukusapota Mutharika ndinu akuba nokhanokha mwina mukuwopa kuti if president steps aside you will be exposed. A Malawi tiyeni tichangamuke. Let Mutharika go and rest.
madzi achita katondo, Ben phiri mumati MCP ikuvutika chifukwa they are not mentored in leadership skills, now inu? nanga winiko akabwera poyera? nanga PK? nanga………..
APM is a good player who should play 90 minutes before handing over the mantle to Chilima. he has been man of the match and top goal scolar in the first half. we want to continue winning in the second half, we do not want to lose. jealousy should be delt with in the party. APM is the best torchbearer. wishful thinking should not be given place , shold not bring us down.
Of course yes Chilima is good but will stand as runningmate to his father and mentor APM.
Vote of no confidence to the incumbent
APM watchout you are surrounded by beasts and thieves. Callista and Ngalande are right.
This cannot be true. Mr. Ngalande siding with Callista? There is something sinister here. Madame Callista please beware of these wolves who pretend to side with you and when they come closer to you in the guise of siding with your sentiments, then they will administer their so called jakisoni wa agalu. Beware please.