DPP youth leader says Callista not alone on Chilima-for-President crusade

National youth director for ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Louis Ngalande, has said there many of them supporting former First Lady Callista Mutharika within the rank and file of DPP in backing calls for Vice President Saulos Chilima to be torchbearer bearer under the DPP banner at the expense of incumbent Peter Mutharika.

He said Chilima-for-President crusade is gaining support and is a movement which he said is unstoppable.

Ngalande said as DPP director of youth, he is offering “full support” to Chilima to run for presidency as DPP candidate .

“I am urging him to represent the party in 2019. I am also in agreement with what the founding member, Madam Callista Mutharika, has said that there are so many problems in the party,” Ngalande said.

Hecsaid DPP has not met at National Governing Council since 2013 before getting into power, saying Callista was on point when she said President Mutharika has been surrounded by “beasts of prey” who are misleading him for their selfish gains.

“The former First Lady was right when she spoke of beasts and thieves surrounding the President, these things are there and we know it,” he said.

“If the party was meeting at executive level, we could have been airing these things but there are no avenues so we will resort to the media and engaging the people to express our views,” he said.

DPP’s secretary general Greselder Jeffrey declined to comment.

