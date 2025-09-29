DPP’s First Press Briefing Sparks Outcry: Journalists Locked Out, Party Cadres Take Over

The incoming Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration has stumbled into its first major media controversy after President-elect Peter Mutharika’s inaugural press conference in Blantyre on Friday turned into what critics have branded a partisan rally disguised as a briefing.

Held at Mutharika’s private residence in Nyambadwe, the event was overshadowed by the dominance of party functionaries and supporters who filled the venue, leaving many accredited journalists stranded outside. Several reporters were denied entry at the gate, sparking anger and raising fears about the new government’s approach to media freedom.

“It was clear this was not a press conference in the true sense,” said one frustrated journalist who requested anonymity. “The space was packed with DPP officials, while genuine journalists were left outside in the scorching sun. In the end, only our technical crew was allowed inside, and even then, we could not ask questions.”

Inside the compound, seats were largely taken up by party heavyweights, including Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Enoch Chihana, DPP secretary general Peter Mukhito, vice-presidents Joseph Mwanamvekha (South) and Bright Msaka (East), along with scores of low-ranking officials and enthusiastic supporters.

Observers have described the chaotic scene as a retrogressive step that sends the wrong signal about the DPP’s commitment to openness and accountability.

Rights and governance activist Benedicto Kondowe condemned the incident, saying:

“Allowing party cadres to crowd out the media risks portraying continuity of the old order rather than a fresh start. Mutharika himself would not welcome such practices if his vision of unity and reform is to be taken seriously.”

DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba defended the arrangements, arguing that the venue was too small to accommodate everyone. He insisted that only a handful of party officials were inside, while others remained outside. But journalists on the ground dismissed that explanation, pointing to the visible crowd of officials inside the room, leaving little space for the press.

Political analyst Wonderful Mkhutche observed that while it may be too early to pass judgment on the administration, symbolic moments like the first press conference matter.

“Party officials were trying to be visible to the President, but this incident raises questions about whether the DPP has truly reformed in how it relates to the media,” he said.

For many media experts, the fiasco has already set off alarm bells. Instead of offering Malawians a reassuring glimpse of transparency and accessibility from the new administration, the briefing projected a worrying image of exclusion, control, and media marginalisation.

As Mutharika prepares to assume office, critics say the DPP must urgently recalibrate its engagement with the press if it is to avoid sliding back into the adversarial media relations that marred its previous time in power.

