Dzuka Malawi: DPP, MCP, UDF, UTM presidents should be women in 2024

I am absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, we would significant improvement across the board on just about everything..living standards and coutcomes—Barack Obama, 2019

Its 2020. A new decade. New ideas. Let us agree, men have all failed Malawi. Almost 60 years after independence, save for the two Joyce Banda was a caretaker President, Malawi is better off starting this decade with a serious debate. Time to allow women dominate our decision-making processes.

I am not talking of token positions, where men feel they will need to put women. I am talking of women being in charge, in control and managing the affairs of Malawi. Starting with plot number 1. Yes, lets plot to have Her Excellency again at Sanjika.

Before you go ballistic, lets examine Liberia, a country that had a woman for a decade. Sirleaf Johnson took a tattered nation of Liberia towards a stable and admirable economy. Joyce Banda’s first six months were the same. She saved a sinking ship Malawi was becoming, stabilised the economy and some of the benefits (minus cashgate) still linger on.

Ethiopia another rising nation on the continent has a woman in charge, Germany, Slovakia, Netherlands, New Zealand all have had or have women on top and their focus and progress on human development now supersedes in some cases the USA, UK and even most organised nation of Switzerland.

We have had Lady Chief Justice Anastazia Msosa, she managed elections anyone could not fault. When called to investigate Minister George Chaponda, she delivered the hammer- revealing the link with TransGlobe. Something Parliamentary committee and media were hiding from the public.

We have had Catherine Gotani Hara, the First Lady Speaker of Parliament. Her legacy is yet to be shaped, but that she made it to the summit of a branch of Government, we all agree women are capable. We missed the full set, JB at Sanjika, Gotani Hara at Parliament and Msosa at the Judiciary, may be Malawi could have transformed.

Change is good. Of course, many of those that do not agree with my opinion always rush to call in nonsense or waste of time. Here is the juicy part of today, I would be suggesting who could be good President in your political parties. Buckle up, the truth is not always good.

The DPP has three choices. The First Lady for President, Dr Jean Kalirani and Greselder Jeffrey. The first pair could be Professor Getrude Mutharika with Marry Navicha as running mate. Dr. Jean Kalirani with Grace Obama Chiumia as running mate and Greselder Jeffrey with Anna Kachikho as runningmate.

Before you blast, hold on. The combinations are the good, the tough and the politician. These combinations take skills, politics and motherly attitudes. Look at the First Lady, despite all the insults, targeted attacks and personalised strategy to embarrass her and her family, she always holds her head high, sticks to issues close to her heart- environment, girl education and womens health. She, just like Mama Kadzamira, late Ethel Mutharika and First Gentleman Richard Banda, has stayed away from politics.

Getrude Mutharika has restored dignity to the office, which a few years back had someone who had verbal battles against the public, got a salary and showed us all a “middle finger.”

Dr Kalirani is an intellect, decent person. She would bring calm to Presidency. Greselder would stir action. She would jolt sleepy Malawians, touch raw nerves and perhaps get most of us social media addicts into working.

The DPP will win with a landslide if it elects a woman as its candidate in 2024. Go and argue with your ancestors if you think I am not a good prophet.

Hold on. The Malawi Congress Party too can win a landslide. Imagine a dream ticket of Nancy Tembo and Catherine Gotani Hara. Or Khumbize Kandodo or Jean Sendeza or Rachel Mazombwe pairing with Abida Mia.

Nancy Tembo is a political diamond.Men fear and shake at the mention of her name and skills. I prefer her skills. In regionalist politics, someone from Mangochi, won twice in a Lilongwe urban constituency, a feat even Iqs Omar, Trasizio Gowelo and Henry Sugar Shaba will tell you is overwhelming. Imagine her at the helm of the MCP.

Gotani Hara , minus her Zodiak interview in 2012, is a pretty decent politician. She made a come back and won for MCP a constituency which harbours a lot of anti-MCP dissidents. She is a soldier you need to break barriers.

Khumbize connection to Kamuzu and own militancy, Jean Sendezas experience and come back strategy, Rachel Mazombwe achieving feat only Dzaipa could claim in Mchinji and the toughness (also roughness) in Abida Mia, MCP has by far the widest choice in choosing an all women team. Add Halima Daudi et al. The next election could see the Mighty MCP reclaim its national image and win easily.

UTM too could decide Dr. Chilima should become running mate to a lady. I know that’s a raw nerve. Okay, let’s have an all-female ticket. Akweni Patricia Kaliati is a political machine plus, pair her with Dr. Shanil Dzimbiri (Formerly Mrs Muluzi). Or take Callitsa Mutharika and pair her with Agness Nyalonje or Olipa Muyaba. Or let’s go for an all first ladies ticket. Dr. Dzimbiri and Callitsa Mutharika. UTM could be a force at the ballot and win more than four MPs under a man.

I never rule out the UDF. It got more seats than UTM and PP. I won’t suggest PP female candidates until JB retires from the position. Let’s go back to UDF. Imagine Aisha Mambo or Lillian Patel combining with NyaChenda in Mzuzu or Angella Muluzi. We can revive this mother of democracy party to its position.

I know, to loyal supporters of party leaders this is another paid up write up or confused one. But a sober analysis of what we can achieve if we put women is immerse, we will change perceptions of how women are treated, how the girl child future looks and more importantly put women where they belong – in charge of sorting out our family problems.

Women are said to be less corrupt- Transparency International, more caring and sharing and always protective of its own. They would protect Malawi first and every Malawian.

We need women leadership in Malawi. We are better off starting with the highest offices. We are better off electing a woman President. Whether Getrude Mutharika, Nancy Tembo, Gotani Hara, Patricia Kaliati or Patricia Dzimbiri, we need to seriously think of genuine change.

Women look after society, they love their families, care after their communities. A caring woman politician in charge of Malawi, we can get all we have cried for over the years. Let is debate, woman for 2024! Dzuka Malawi, nthawi ya Mayi asamale Malawi.

If you are tired of poverty. If you want to change your lives and that of your children, lets do what Barack Obama suggests, let women run Malawi, even just for two years. We have experimented with men for 60 years. We can take the risk and try the next five years! Happy new year!

