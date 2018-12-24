Dzuwa Arts Theatre set to celebrate second anniversary with new play ‘confession’﻿

Dzuwa Arts Theatre says is set to wind up the year with release of a new play titled ‘confession’ to be staged on their second anniversary celebration scheduled to take place on December 29, 2018 at Lilongwe Community Hall.

Dzuwa Arts Theatre in action

Dzuwa Arts Theatre Director, Ignatious Kaphinde SC, confirmed to Malawi News Agency (MANA) that his theatrical team has almost finalized preparations for the show and is set to showcase its best stage performance.

“We are set and geared to our second anniversary celebration and this will be our last performance for this year.

“We have intensified rehearsals, preparations are at an advanced level and we are ready to give our fans the best and mature production,” said Kaphinde.

He said the celebration will be one of the best shows for Dzuwa Arts Theatre, stating that the show, which will be performed, has been uniquely written with fusion of drama, music and dance.

According to Kaphinde, the show is significant for the theatre industry in the country as it would bring a new taste of theatre which he said will make the patrons to appreciate the growth of Dzuwa Arts Theatre in particular and the entire country’s theatrical industry in general.

Dzuwa Arts Theatre crew has invited their fellow artists including Afro-Fricana Dancers and Rise Arts who will spice up the anniversary celebration with their incredible artistic skills.

Kaphinde said their second anniversary celebration is also part of the preparation for their movie which they will start shooting next year (2019).

“We are starting to shoot a film next year from January to March, so our second anniversary celebration is part of preparations for the project,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the patrons to come in large numbers and appreciate the talent that is hidden in young boys and girls of Dzuwa Arts Theatre.

He also urged for support from well wishers including companies and organisations, saying that Dzuwa Arts Theatre is composed of passionate and talented young stars, hence the need for financial assistance to cater for its needs.

Currently, the theatre group relies on contributions from its members for it to operate.

For the second anniversary celebration, Dzuwa Arts Theatre is asking patrons to pay K1, 000.00 in advance and K1, 500.00 at the door.

