Eagles skipper Mhone in incredible form, hits 5 in 7 games

Blue Eagles skipper Micium Mhone is set to make a record of his own following his incredible form he has displayed since the beginning of the 2019 ‘Poko Poko’ TNM Super League Season.

Mhone has managed to bang in five goals in seven league matches for his club which is currently at the summit of the elite league in nine games it has played.

As that is not all, the Lion-Hearted attacker has also won four man of the match accolades since the season kick off.

The versatile attacker has been influential both for his club as well as the national team.

He was recently among the top Flames players who attracted the interest of many at the just ended Cosafa Tournament.

Mhone has always attracted his success to hard working and God fearing.

On Monday he posted a thanks giving message to God for his incredible performance.

“7 games, 5 goals, 4 Man of the match Awards! Thank you Lord For everything” wrote Mhone.

Meanwhile, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Nigerian international Babatunde Adepoju is the leading scorer with seven goals to his account.

Mhone, Stain Dave [TN Stars] and Marshal Maluwa [Kamuzu Barracks] come second with five goals apiece while Josaya Duwa [Ntopwa FC], Vincent Nyaungulu [Be Forward Wanderers], Lloyd Njaliwa [Moyale Barracks] and last season’s top scorer Chiukepo Msowoya [Nyasa Big Bullets] have four goals to their respective accounts.

