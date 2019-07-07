ECG’s Apostle Nyirenda calls for peace at pastors’ conference

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) national pastor for Malawi, Apostle Innocent Nyirenda, has re-iterated that without peace no nation, anywhere in the world, “can move forward” in its social economic endeavors.

Nyirenda’s sentiments come high on the heels of nationwide protests that occurred on Thursday that were goaled at ousting Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Jane Ansah, and her cronies for their shoddy show in managing the May 21 tripartite polls.

The demonstrations went nasty, resulting in destruction of a myriad government buildings and property as well as private infrastructure.

Speaking during the ECG national pastors’ conference held in the capital Lilongwe last week, Nyirenda said it was imperative that the citizenry invoke the Holy Spirit for the gift of peace.

“As a nation, we cannot achieve anything without peace. There can never be unity, development and tolerance without peace. Peace is a gift of the Holy Spirit, and, as a nation, we need to pray for the Holy Ghost so that it grants us this gift of peace,” said Nyirenda.

According to Nyirenda, the ECG church in Malawi was on its knees across the country to pray that “Malawi becomes the greatest on this continent in all aspects.”

He said: “What we must all remember is that we are Malawians first before our various political parties. It is imperative that we should all engage peaceful attributes in all our endeavors. With peace we can be able to make the best home for ourselves.”

ECG, whose founder is flamboyant and billionaire Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has over 100 branches in all the continents across the world.

With its headquarters in Pretoria, South Africa, ECG has branches inall the districts in the country.

