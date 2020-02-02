Ecobank conducts first ‘Zayambika’ promo draw

One of the leading commercial banks in the country, Ecobank Malawi on Friday conducted it first raffle draw of its ‘Zayambika” promotion where two customers won MK500, 000.00 each for bursaries.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, during the ongoing promotion draw that took place of it banks’ training premises in Blantyre, the bank’s marketing, brands and communications manager Takondwa Chirwa said the promotion was a kick start to festive season celebration of the customers.

Chirwa further said the promotion is also aimed at giving out a good entry of the customer into the year 2020.

During the monthly draw, several other customers got away with various prizes that included10 branded Ecobank T—Shirt, 10 umbrellas, 10 Ecobank key holders and 5 shopping vouchers worth MK40 000 00.

Commenting on the promotion, Chirwa reiterated the banks’ excitement at the enthusiasm that customers continue to show towards the promotion.

“The response has been overwhelming as we have so far recorded a total of 24,617 entries,” she said.

She advised all Ecobank customers not to ease up the gear but to open accounts especially now with the final draw coming up mid-February.

“In February , we are holding the final draw where one lucky winner will go away with the main prize of MK3 million, second is MK1.5 million ,third prize is MK500,000.00 bursary for two people and other monthly prizes , “she said.

Among others, Chirwa said customers were required to open new account or use existing customers to make transaction, at a minimum of MK20, 000.00or Ecobank electronic payment solutions such as mobile apps, cards and prepaid card to enter into the promotion at a minimum of MK20 000 00.

The promotion started on 18th December 2019 and expected to finish on 17 February, 2020.

Ecobank is a Pan African Bank with branches in many African countries including Malawi.

