Editorial Comment: A rare earth milestone Malawi must not squander

The commencement of mining at Lindian Resources’ Kangankunde project is a moment worth celebrating — and one Malawians should watch closely as it unfolds.

For a nation more accustomed to being a footnote in global commodity conversations, Kangankunde offers something different: a seat, however modest, at the table of a mineral race that is reshaping geopolitics.

Rare earths are no longer a niche industrial curiosity. They power the electric vehicles, wind turbines, and defence systems that Western economies are racing to build without relying on China’s near-total grip on the sector.

That Malawi hosts one of Africa’s most significant undeveloped deposits of neodymium and praseodymium is no small matter — it is a genuine strategic asset.

Nyasa Times commends the milestone. The transition from development to active blasting is not a formality; it is the culmination of years of exploration, capital risk, and regulatory groundwork.

It signals that international investors still see promise in Malawi’s resource base, even amid the logistical headaches of a landlocked nation that must route its concentrates through Mozambique to reach the Indian Ocean.

But optimism must be tempered with vigilance. The very factors that make rare earth mining lucrative — price volatility, dependence on chemical reagents like sulfuric acid, and the technical demands of achieving strong NdPr recoveries — are the same factors that can just as easily undermine profitability and, with it, the promised benefits to Malawi.

Government must ensure that oversight, environmental safeguards, and revenue transparency keep pace with the excitement of “first blast” headlines.

If managed prudently, Kangankunde could become a genuine pillar of Malawi’s mineral economy and a symbol of the country’s growing relevance in a world hungry for alternatives to Chinese-controlled supply chains.

But that outcome is not automatic. It will depend on whether Malawi’s institutions can match the ambition of the investors now digging into its soil.

For now, though, this is a moment to acknowledge progress — cautiously, but genuinely.

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