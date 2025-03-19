EDITORIAL: Malawi Must End the Latif Syndrome

In every nation battling corruption, there is a “Latif.” A tycoon who operates above the law, accumulating wealth and influence while state institutions stand paralyzed—or worse, complicit. Faizal Latif, owner of Mapeto David Whitehead & Sons, has morphed into Malawi’s poster child for impunity, and his latest scandal—supplying substandard police uniforms—should be the final straw.

For years, Latif has sidestepped justice while building an empire on questionable government contracts and alleged financial crimes. Smuggling. Tax evasion. Money laundering. Document forgery. The rap sheet reads like a blueprint for white-collar crime. Yet, time and again, prosecution efforts have mysteriously stalled. The pattern is too consistent to be coincidence; it is systemic failure, plain and simple.

But what is most galling is not just Latif’s behavior—it is Malawi’s silence and inertia. The same police service now wearing (or rejecting) Mapeto’s flimsy uniforms is the very institution that has, for years, protected him. Insiders speak of former Deputy Inspector General Happy Mkandawire shielding Latif like a prized asset, blocking legal action, and allegedly coercing contractors into accepting substandard materials. This is not mere corruption; it is a hijacking of Malawi’s law enforcement by private greed.

And where has Parliament been in all this? Where are the watchdogs? Where is the Anti-Corruption Bureau when blatant state capture stares them in the face? The public deserves answers, not another round of “ongoing investigations” that lead nowhere.

What’s worse is how Latif’s story symbolizes Malawi’s broader governance decay—where state contracts are bartered for political loyalty, where regulators fold under political pressure, and where “big men” like Latif escape accountability while ordinary Malawians pay the price, literally and figuratively.

How many times must Malawi’s resources be siphoned off under the guise of patriotism? How many billions will be lost before public procurement systems are sanitized of these parasitic relationships?

The public outcry within the police force over these shoddy uniforms is a rare crack in the wall of silence. It must be amplified. Civil society, media, and opposition leaders must demand immediate and transparent action: cancel the contracts, prosecute the enablers, and dismantle the networks that keep Latif immune to justice.

Let this moment be a test of whether Malawi is serious about uprooting the culture of impunity. Because if Faizal Latif walks away again, it won’t just be the uniforms that are threadbare—it will be Malawi’s credibility.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!