EDITORIAL: The Election Is Wide Open – Malawians Must Go Out and Vote

With 7.2 million Malawian set to vote this Tuesday, 16th September 2025, one fact stands tall: no party has an easy walk to Sanjika Palace. Those celebrating prematurely, or dismissing the ballot as a foregone conclusion, are doing so at their own peril. This election will be decided by you—the ordinary Malawian who rises early on polling day and casts a ballot.

The Numbers Tell the Story

The Central Region has 3,062,888 voters, a staggering 40% of the national roll. Yes, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) dominates here, and President Lazarus Chakwera enjoys incumbency. But the Central Region alone cannot guarantee a safe ride to victory. It is a foundation, not a finish line.

The Southern Region follows with 1,853,994 voters. This is the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)’s heartland, but even here, things are not black and white. DPP counts on Thyolo, Mulanje, Phalombe, Zomba and Balaka. Yet the United Democratic Front (UDF) still commands loyalty in Mangochi, Machinga and Balaka. And in Blantyre City, with more than 300,000 voters, young people are proving less predictable, many leaning away from old loyalties.

The Eastern Region, with 1,391,198 voters, is no less complex. UDF has its bastions, DPP has its forts, and MCP lurks on the edges. Here, cooperation or division between UDF and DPP could tilt the entire national outcome.

And then comes the North—895,310 voters strong—the most unpredictable bloc of them all. The North has never been anyone’s rubber stamp. It is open, issue-based, and now MCP has chosen a running mate from this region. If the North swings heavily MCP’s way, the race tilts. If it fractures, the field remains wide open.

No Party Holds a Monopoly on Victory

MCP’s path depends on crushing victories in the Central, gains in the North, and steady progress in Southern cities.

DPP’s path depends on sweeping its Southern heartland, holding strong in Eastern districts, and limiting MCP’s influence in the North.

UDF’s role cannot be overstated. With over 600,000 voters in Mangochi and Machinga, it is the kingmaker. A deal with DPP keeps MCP sweating. A solo run splits the vote and may gift MCP the crown.

This means that even in regions where parties boast dominance, cracks exist. The arithmetic is clear: there is no single region that can deliver a presidential victory outright. It will take a nationwide coalition of votes, built district by district, ballot by ballot.

The Danger of Complacency

History warns us against arrogance. In 2019, the DPP believed it had the South in its pocket—only for urban voters and Northern dissent to rattle the throne. In 2020, MCP and its Tonse allies turned the tide with strong turnouts across regions. Every election in Malawi’s young democracy has shown that margins can be narrow, surprises can erupt, and alliances can shift overnight.

The Call to Voters

Malawians, the future is in your hands. Do not sit back and assume that because you live in Dedza, Blantyre, Mzuzu, or Mangochi, the outcome is already written. It is not. Every registered voter is a potential game-changer.

If you believe in change—vote.

If you want continuity—vote.

If you want to punish broken promises—vote.

If you want to reward leadership you trust—vote.

But do not surrender your voice to apathy or false confidence. Apathy is a gift to the politician you most despise.

Conclusion

With 7.2 million registered voters, Malawi stands on the edge of a fiercely competitive election. Numbers show that MCP has an edge in the Central Region, DPP holds the South, UDF sways the East, and the North is open. This election is not decided—it will be decided. And it will be decided not by politicians’ arrogance or social media noise, but by you in the polling booth.

The ballot is your weapon. Wield it. Do not hand victory to anyone by staying home.

