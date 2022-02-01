Egenco shuts down Kapichira Power Station as power black outs continue in Malawi

Power generators, Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) has completely shut down one of the major power stations, prolonging electricity power cuts in the country.

Officials from Egenco, who took journalists on a tour to Kapichira Power Station said the station has been shut down because of damage to its dam caused by tropical Cyclone Ana which has damaged the station.

Kapichira Power Station generates and supplies about 130 Mega Watts (MW) of electricity to the national grid.

Egenco chief executive officer William Liabunya said the dyke that used to divert water to the dam and intake machines was completely washed away.

He said they are still assessing the extent of the damage; how much will be required and how long it will take to fix the damage.

In total, Egenco supplies 442 MW to the national grid.

Meanwhile, the company has also announced a shutdown of Nkula B Power Station to carry out intake trash screen inspection and retrieval of stuck Trash Raking machine.

