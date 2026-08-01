Ekhaya coach Chatama fires up players for title glory

Ekhaya Football Club head coach Enos Chatama has fired up his players to go all the way and lift the Airtel Top 8 title this season, insisting his side must not settle for simply reaching the final in their maiden campaign.

Chatama heaped praise on his troops after their hard-fought win booked a place in the showpiece final, but couldn’t resist a pointed reminder — warning his players they must learn to take full control of matches once they establish a lead, stressing the need for composure and dominance in high-stakes competitions like this one.

The Ekhaya tactician was speaking on Saturday afternoon at Silver Stadium after his side battled to a nerve-jangling 2-1 victory over Karonga United to secure a historic spot in the Airtel Top 8 final in their debut season in the competition.

But despite the delight of victory, Chatama didn’t shy away from a frank assessment of his side’s shortcomings, admitting his team lost their grip on the game after taking the lead — with a chaotic, disorganised central midfield gifting Karonga United a route back into the contest.

“Getting into the final is another thing, we need to work hard to grab the title for the first time and make a good history, we need to learn how to manage games better when we are ahead,” Chatama said.

He didn’t hold back in diagnosing exactly where things went wrong. “Our midfield became disorganized, we gave away possession too easily, and that almost cost us the match. We must stay focused and take charge of the game from start to finish,” he added.

Despite the wobble, Ekhaya held their nerve to seal a famous victory and continue their remarkable run in this season’s competition — a run that has already exceeded expectations for the newcomers.

The debutants will now watch on with anticipation as Mighty Wanderers Football Club take on Blue Eagles in Sunday’s second semi-final, also at Silver Stadium, with the winner set to face Ekhaya in what promises to be a blockbuster Airtel Top 8 final.

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