Ekhaya reach maiden Airtel Top 8 final after edging out Karonga United

Ekhaya Football Club have booked a place in the final of the Airtel Top 8 tournament in their debut appearance in the competition, coming from behind to beat Karonga United 2-1 in Saturday’s semi-final at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe.

The result marks a landmark achievement for the newcomers, who have caught the eye throughout the tournament with a series of impressive and resilient performances.

Ekhaya took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Allen Chihana struck in the 44th minute to send his side into the break 1-0 up.

Karonga United hit back early in the second half, winning a penalty in the 49th minute after a defensive error inside the Ekhaya box. Lonex Kiwambe made no mistake from the spot, levelling the score at 1-1.

But Ekhaya regrouped and continued to push forward in search of a winner, and their persistence paid off in the 73rd minute when Chimwemwe Chunga netted the decisive goal to restore their lead and seal a historic passage to the final.

The result triggered wild scenes of celebration among Ekhaya’s players, coaching staff and supporters at full time, as the club marked one of the biggest moments in its short history.

Ekhaya will now discover their final opponents on Sunday, when Mighty Wanderers face Blue Eagles in the second semi-final, also at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe.

With momentum building and history already secured, Ekhaya will be targeting a fairytale end to their debut campaign by lifting the Airtel Top 8 trophy.

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