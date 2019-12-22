Ekwendeni Hammers earns Super League promotion

With two games to wrap up the 2019 SIMSO Premier League season, Ekwendeni Hammers are the champions and will play in the TNM Super League next season.

Hammers thumped Ekwendeni United 4-nil on Saturday at Chibavi Community Ground and they now have 69 points at the summit of the log table having played 30 games out of the total 32 games. Baka City and Rumphi United are second and third, respectively, with 61 points each from 30 games as well.

Hammers will be the fifth team in the elite league from the northern region considering the fact that none of the four teams from the region was relegated in the 2019 season. The teams are Moyale Barracks, Mzuni FC, Karonga United and Chitipa United.

Team Manager for Ekwendeni Hammers, Benjamin Thole, said it was a very tough journey but was quick to thank his players for the hardworking spirit.

“As Ekwendeni Hammers family, we are very happy to be champions of SIMSO Premier League. It was a very tough season because there was stiff competition.

“I don’t think there will be need to look for players elsewhere. We will maintain the players we have and we are hopeful that they will continue to deliver in the elite league,” remarked Thole.

He however indicated that management of Ekwendeni Hammers will sit down to consider having a coach with eligible qualification to work together with Obvious Banda.

It is a requirement by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) that super league clubs should have head coaches with either CAF B or CAF A coaching licences. Obvious Banda who has guided the team into the elite league does not have such papers.

