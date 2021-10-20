ELECTRIFY organizes Malawi’s inaugural 2021 Safety and Security Expo

ELECTRIFY, a Malawian company whose business interests include safety and security, has organised the country’s first ever safety and security exhibition at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) to be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

The exposition is expected to bring together various individuals, companies and organisations to discuss matters related to safety and security experiences, according to organizers.

Speaking to journalists at BICC in the capital Lilongwe on Monday, the expo’s lead coordinator, Caleb Bright Kawamba, emphasized that there was a need for the country to ardently focus on the issues of safety and security.

“Being safe and secure is very fundamental to every human being and every business in the world, and yet we cast a blind eye to these things as a country.

“Everyday people worry about the safety and security of their homes, property and their own lives, while businesses worry about the safety and security of their investments, property, and employees.

“It is for this reason that we at ELECTRIFY have created a platform for safety and security service providers to interact directly with decision makers from various top-tier institutions, small businesses as well as individuals, to exhibit the various services and products they offer,” Kawamba said.

Kawamba said Safety and security is an extensive field and consists of those that offer services to safely keep or store peoples finances and secure properties, citing insurance companies.

According to Kawamba, the 2021 Safety & Security Expo will be warmed-up by a glamorous business cocktail event on October 29, 2021 at the BICC main foyer and it will target exhibitors, business captains, heads of institutions and agencies.

Biswick Kaswaswa, a Lilongwe-based safety and security strategist, added that the expo was an open event to all Malawians so that they could have an opportunity to choose the best option that will be available to secure their properties, premises, money, health and businesses.

“We believe that people deserve to have access to service providers. This is an opportunity for people to come and see if they are getting a service that is really worth the value for money,” Kaswaswa said.

Scheduled to begin from nine in the morning, the event will have five categories that will include commercial and private security services as well as money safety and security services.

Other categories will be property and safety services, health safety and security services as well as data and information safety and cyber security services.

