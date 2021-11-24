“Embrace E-Commerce” – Chilima tells Comesa

Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima has urged the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) member states to adopt commerce platforms so as to explore new market

opportunities.

“I am delighted that Comesa has already started embracing ICT in its work programme. These include the automation of customs procedures, establishment of on-line reporting and monitoring system for non-tariff barriers,” he told the high level indaba.

Recently, Comesa Secretariat launched a 50 Million Women Speak digital platform supporting women to do business online, an initiative which Chilima said is a step in the right direction.

The Vice president said his strong conviction is that digitalization can deliver public services more efficiently, effectively and equitably allowing more sustainable and inclusive development.

“It can reduce the cost of doing business and facilitate more flow of goods and services. It can reduce unemployment,” said Chilima, who is also scheduled to hold one on one meetings with Egypt government officials on Thursday, November 25,2021.

Added Chilima: “Digitalization can also reduce illiteracy in our respective countries. Imagine a student in remote village accessing the same educational content as the one in the Capital City and that is where Comesa and other African countries ought to be.”

But he lamented that while the region is pondering on embracing digitalization, Chilima said there are a myriad of other teething challenges gripping Comesa which must be dealt with if the region is to fully embrace digitalization concept.

He cited inaccessibility of reaching small and remote communities, and lack of basic knowledge and skills and supportive infrastructure, among others.