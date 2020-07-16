Energy minister Kambala issues stern warning to Mera on corruption:  ‘Time is up’

Newly-appointed Minister of Energy Newton Kambala on Wednesday made a tour of Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) head offices in Lilongwe on his first familiarisation tour since his appointment last week and issued a stern warning against officials engaging in bootleg deals.

“The current administration wants efficiency and anybody without efficiency will have to go away,” said Kambala, warning “time is up” for corruption and any financial malfeasance.

He said there has been “wastage of resources through corruption” and demanded

The regulatory body to immediately submit a report to his office explaining how Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (Marep) levy is functioning.

“Government will not spare anybody involved in corruption here at Mera or any other public institutions,” tough talking minister said.

Kambala was accompanied by his Principal Secretary Joseph Mwandidya and director of energy Hastings Chipongwe.

The minister said he has taken note of media reports about wrongful enrichment and corrupt activities at the regulatory board.

Meanwhile, government has announced that the Mera board which was headed by Bishop Joseph Bvumbwe has been dissolved.

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera in his inaugural speech on July 6 2020 pledged to deal with corruption. He said that before the country of 19.13 million people can begin to rebuild, it must clear the rubble of corruption.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!