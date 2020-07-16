Energy minister Kambala issues stern warning to Mera on corruption:  ‘Time is up’

July 16, 2020 Alfred Chauwa -Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Newly-appointed Minister of Energy Newton Kambala on Wednesday made a tour of Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) head offices in Lilongwe on his first familiarisation tour since his appointment last week and issued a stern warning against officials engaging in bootleg deals.

Minister of Energy Newton Kambala flanked by MERA CEO Collins Magalasi at MERA's Offices in Lilongwe
Minister of Energy Newton Kambala captured with CEO for MERA Collins Magalasi-pic by Lisa Kadango
Minister of Energy Newton Kambala briefs the media about the visit at MERA offices in Lilongwe-pic by Lisa Kadango
Minister of Energy Newton Kambala flanked by PS for Energy(L) and CEO for MERA during the visit in Lilongwe-pic by Lisa Kadango

“The current administration wants efficiency and anybody without efficiency will have to go away,” said Kambala, warning “time is up” for corruption and any financial malfeasance.

He said there has been “wastage of resources through corruption” and demanded

The regulatory body to immediately submit a report to his office explaining how Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (Marep) levy is functioning.

“Government will not spare anybody involved in corruption here at Mera or any other public institutions,” tough talking minister said.

Kambala was accompanied by his Principal Secretary Joseph Mwandidya and director of energy Hastings Chipongwe.

The minister said he has taken note of media reports about wrongful enrichment and corrupt activities at the regulatory board.

Meanwhile, government has announced that the Mera board which was headed by Bishop Joseph Bvumbwe has been dissolved.

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera in his inaugural speech on July 6 2020 pledged to deal with corruption. He said that before the country of 19.13 million people can begin to rebuild, it must clear the rubble of corruption.

Declaration of Victory and third Revolution
Guest
Declaration of Victory and third Revolution

MERA and others are full of cadets starting with Magalasi himself. Find out how people got jobs there.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
hambakahle kamdidi
Guest
hambakahle kamdidi

What about the 780,000,000 fuel testing vehicle?

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
mbite
Guest
mbite

This is a big issue which cant go unnoticed , this needs stern punishment honestly, which car can cost almost a billion in a poor country like Malawi? Malawi didnt have a functioning leadership

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
SANITIZE.
Guest
SANITIZE.

Koma ya 75,000 bucks ya golf shirt kumeneko yiliko paja eti

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
